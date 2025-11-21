Onfolio Holdings Receives $4.75M In Investment Proceeds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company will use approximately $2.35M for growth, debt repayment and working capital; and approximately $2.4M will be allocated to digital assets for yield generation and treasury strategy

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) (the "Company" or "Onfolio"), a company that combines digital assets, DeFi yield, and cash-flowing online businesses, today announced that it has received $4.75 million in investment proceeds under its previously announced financing agreement.

The Company has allocated approximately $2.35 million toward business growth initiatives, repayment of debt and working capital, and approximately $2.4 million toward purchases of BTC, ETH, and SOL as part of its digital-asset treasury strategy designed to generate yield and upside.

The company expects to complete the cryptocurrency purchases over the coming weeks.

“We're going to use this capital to increase our cashflow via interest payment reductions, and injecting growth capital into the operating portfolio,” said Onfolio CEO Dom Wells.

“Starting our digital asset treasury at a time when cryptocurrency pricing has come down from its highs is also an exciting opportunity. We are aiming to make this initial tranche of capital transformational, and over the coming weeks will be keeping shareholders updated on debt repayment, cryptocurrency purchases, and growth milestones] as they occur,” concluded Wells.

Onfolio currently generates over $12 million in annualized revenue, driven by profitable operating units across its portfolio. The repayment of certain notes and debt using a portion of the proceeds is expected to reduce interest obligations, improve cash flow, and strengthen the Company's path toward consolidated profitability.

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO) acquires and operates profitable online businesses across diverse verticals, including marketing, education, and e-commerce. The Company's next evolution – a dual-engine compounding strategy – integrates real-world earnings with a diversified digital-asset treasury to drive sustainable, inflation-resistant growth.

Visit onfolio for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this press release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe Harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, words such as“estimated”,“projected”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“predict”,“plan”,“intend”,“believe”,“seek”,“may”,“will”,“should”,“future”,“propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the opposite of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control and may cause actual results or achievements to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors include future financial and operating results, including revenues, income, expenses, cash balances and other financial items; our ability to manage growth and expansion; current and future economic and political conditions; the ability to compete in industries with low barriers to entry; the ability to obtain additional financing to fund capital expenditure in the future, the ability to attract new customers and further enhance brand awareness; the ability to hire and retain qualified management and key staff; trends and competition in the industries in which our businesses operate; and outbreaks of pandemic or epidemic disease. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions you that actual results may differ materially from the expected results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not interpret forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent only the beliefs and assumptions of our management as of the date such statements are made.



Investor Contact

...