Gategroup Successfully Upsizes And Reprices Term Loan B, Strengthening Financial Flexibility And Reducing Funding Costs
The transaction was met with strong investor demand resulting in a margin reduction of 75 basis points to 350 basis points, a tighter outcome than initially anticipated.
“We are very pleased with the strong participation from both existing and new leading global institutional investors. Their support underscores the confidence in gategroup's performance, industry leadership, and strategic growth trajectory”, said Urs Schwendinger, Group CFO.
Following the transaction, gategroup maintains a well-balanced capital structure and strong liquidity position, enabling the company to continue executing its strategy of growth, innovation and customer excellence across its global network, while also providing increased flexibility to efficiently address and refinance upcoming debt maturities.
For media and investor inquiries, please contact:
...
...
About gategroup
gategroup is the global leader in airline catering, retail-on-board, and hospitality products and services. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, gategroup operates over 200 units in more than 60 countries, delivering culinary and retail excellence to passengers across all continents. Learn more at .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment