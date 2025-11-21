Injured Workers Call For End To Discriminatory Age-Based Cut-Offs At WSIB REPORT RELEASE & QUEEN's PARK PRESS CONFERENCE -- Tuesday November 25Th 9:30Am
Injured workers and advocates across Ontario are raising alarm over the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board's (WSIB) practice of cutting off benefits when a worker turns 65 - even when the work injury permanently ends their ability to earn a livelihood.
According to the Workplace Safety and Insurance Act (WSIA), most injured worker's benefits end at age 65 whether that person intended to work longer or not. With Ontarians facing a cost of living crisis working longer than ever before, this age-based cut-off is out of step with reality and disproportionately harms older workers in physically demanding jobs.
Advocates believe this amounts to discrimination, and violates equality rights guaranteed by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms .
The report will be available Tuesday morning at online at: injuredworkersonline/RightsDontRetire
Event Details & Media Contacts
Media Conference: November 25 th at 9:30am. Queen's Park
The event can be viewed remotely at:
To ask questions during the event, media may contact the studio live:
Local – Montreal (+1) 514 400 3792
Local – New York (+1) 646 307 1865
Local – Toronto (+1) 289 514 5100
Toll Free – North America (+1) 800 717 1738
Interview Contacts
Injured Workers Community Legal Clinic: Staff Lawyer Tebasum Durani – 416-461-2416
Ontario Network of Injured Workers Groups: VP Wayne Harris: 289-830-2103
