Injured Workers Call For End To Discriminatory Age-Based Cut-Offs At WSIB REPORT RELEASE & QUEEN's PARK PRESS CONFERENCE -- Tuesday November 25Th 9:30Am

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 25, Injured Workers Community Legal Clinic and the Ontario Network of Injured Worker Groups will be releasing a report entitledand holding a press conference at Queen's Park.

Injured workers and advocates across Ontario are raising alarm over the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board's (WSIB) practice of cutting off benefits when a worker turns 65 - even when the work injury permanently ends their ability to earn a livelihood.

According to the Workplace Safety and Insurance Act (WSIA), most injured worker's benefits end at age 65 whether that person intended to work longer or not. With Ontarians facing a cost of living crisis working longer than ever before, this age-based cut-off is out of step with reality and disproportionately harms older workers in physically demanding jobs.

Advocates believe this amounts to discrimination, and violates equality rights guaranteed by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms .

The report will be available Tuesday morning at online at: injuredworkersonline/RightsDontRetire

Event Details & Media Contacts

Media Conference: November 25 th at 9:30am. Queen's Park

The event can be viewed remotely at:

To ask questions during the event, media may contact the studio live:

Local – Montreal (+1) 514 400 3792

Local – New York (+1) 646 307 1865

Local – Toronto (+1) 289 514 5100

Toll Free – North America (+1) 800 717 1738

Interview Contacts

Injured Workers Community Legal Clinic: Staff Lawyer Tebasum Durani – 416-461-2416

Ontario Network of Injured Workers Groups: VP Wayne Harris: 289-830-2103