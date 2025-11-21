Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Injured Workers Call For End To Discriminatory Age-Based Cut-Offs At WSIB REPORT RELEASE & QUEEN's PARK PRESS CONFERENCE -- Tuesday November 25Th 9:30Am


2025-11-21 12:16:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 25th, Injured Workers Community Legal Clinic and the Ontario Network of Injured Worker Groups will be releasing a report entitled Rights Don't Retire: Working Together to End Age Discrimination at the WSIB and holding a press conference at Queen's Park.

Injured workers and advocates across Ontario are raising alarm over the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board's (WSIB) practice of cutting off benefits when a worker turns 65 - even when the work injury permanently ends their ability to earn a livelihood.

According to the Workplace Safety and Insurance Act (WSIA), most injured worker's benefits end at age 65 whether that person intended to work longer or not. With Ontarians facing a cost of living crisis working longer than ever before, this age-based cut-off is out of step with reality and disproportionately harms older workers in physically demanding jobs.

Advocates believe this amounts to discrimination, and violates equality rights guaranteed by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms .

The report will be available Tuesday morning at online at: injuredworkersonline/RightsDontRetire

Event Details & Media Contacts

Media Conference: November 25 th at 9:30am. Queen's Park
The event can be viewed remotely at:

To ask questions during the event, media may contact the studio live:
Local – Montreal (+1) 514 400 3792
Local – New York (+1) 646 307 1865
Local – Toronto (+1) 289 514 5100
Toll Free – North America (+1) 800 717 1738

Interview Contacts
Injured Workers Community Legal Clinic: Staff Lawyer Tebasum Durani – 416-461-2416
Ontario Network of Injured Workers Groups: VP Wayne Harris: 289-830-2103


MENAFN21112025004107003653ID1110379916



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search