The Ambassador Gold Coast Hotel Introduces 'Ambassador Holiday Tea' And Enchants Chicago With New Seasonal Experiences

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- This winter, The Ambassador Gold Coast Hotel invites Chicagoan's and visitors alike to step into a world of seasonal elegance as the historic property unveils Ambassador Holiday Tea and a collection of new festive experiences designed to rekindle the magic of the holidays.

Set within the hotel's beloved Library Room, the new Holiday Tea offers a timeless afternoon escape that feels lifted from a classic winter novel. Beginning November 14, 2025 through January 11, 2026, guests are welcomed on Saturdays and Sundays from 12:00 PM to 4:30 PM for an afternoon where tradition and indulgence meet the sparkle of the season. Three-tiered stands arrive filled with delicate sandwiches, warm scones, and handcrafted petit fours, while champagne by the glass adds a celebratory touch to every visit. The mood is further elevated by live holiday carolers, whose familiar melodies drift through the room, creating an atmosphere that feels at once nostalgic and joyfully new.

The Ambassador's winter celebrations extend far beyond tea service. As the season unfolds, the hotel becomes a lively, welcoming gathering place where neighbors, travelers, couples, families, and friends can come together and celebrate. In both The Ambassador Room and the Library Room, guests can now enjoy the warmth and charm of the Table-Top S'mores Fire Experience, roasting marshmallows over real flames and crafting perfectly toasted treats - a cozy ritual that feels quintessentially winter.

High above the Gold Coast, the hotel's historic 17th-floor terrace has been transformed into an intimate, fireside retreat. A glowing rooftop fire pit invites visitors to settle in with a drink as the city stretches out below, while a beautifully appointed winter igloo, available for reservations of up to eight guests, offers a private hideaway framed by sweeping skyline views. Whether for a romantic evening or a celebratory gathering, the rooftop provides one of Chicago's most charming winter outlooks.

As day turns to night, the hotel's social spaces come alive. The Ambassador Room and Library Room host live musicians and DJs every Friday and Saturday, filling the hotel with an energy that blends sophistication and festivity. These performances - fully open to the public - turn weekends into spirited celebrations and offer an elegant yet lively destination for night-out plans in the Gold Coast.

With its rich history and unmistakable Chicago character, The Ambassador Gold Coast Hotel has always been a setting for memorable moments. This year's expanded holiday lineup continues that tradition, offering experiences that feel personal, celebratory, and thoughtfully crafted.

For those looking to plan gatherings of their own, the hotel provides a stunning backdrop for holiday parties, weddings, and corporate events, with customizable spaces and services available at .

Guests can also explore the full calendar of seasonal and upcoming events across The Chicago Hotel Collection at .

Reservations for Ambassador Holiday Tea are now available via OpenTable.

Adults: $59.95 | Children ages 3–12: $25.

This winter, The Ambassador Gold Coast Hotel invites everyone - locals, travelers, longtime fans, and first-time visitors - to gather, indulge, and celebrate the season in one of Chicago's most charming settings.