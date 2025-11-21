Remee Wire & Cable Introduces Its New Line Of Voltguard600tm Power Cables For Building Wire Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FLORIDA, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remee Wire & Cable, a leading manufacturer of electronic and electrical wire and cable, announced the launch of their new VoltGuard600TM series, offering a popular selection of building wire used for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. This new line has been designed to carry electricity safely through branch circuits, feeders, and service entrances, among other applications. Remee provides a distinctive advantage by combining multiple UL types in a single cable, allowing it to be used in both wet and dry applications.

Remee's VoltGuard600TM products cover all UL listings for all voltages and installation environments, including UL 83, UL 1581, UL 44, UL 854, CSA C22.2 No. 38, C(UL), and NEC NFPA 70. VoltGuard600TM cables feature copper conductors, insulated or jacketed with materials like PVC, XLPE, and nylon. They are rated at 600 volts (many up to 1kV) with specific temperature ratings, generally -40°C to 90°C dry or wet.

VoltGuard600TM cables are usually installed in conduit, raceways, or cable trays, however some can be direct buried or used for underground service entrances.

The VoltGuard600TM line of building wire includes:



XHHW-2 – with XLPE insulation; rated 600V/1kV, handles -40°C to +90°C wet or dry; flame, moisture, and sunlight resistant; typical Installations include conduit, cable trays, and outdoor feeders for commercial/industrial buildings.



RHH/RHW-2/USE-2 - with XLPE insulation, rated 600V/1kV, handles -40C to +90°C wet or dry; flame, abrasion, sunlight, and moisture resistant; ideal for indoor dry locations requiring extra mechanical and flame protection or for outdoor or underground feeders where cables face moisture, sunlight, or burial conditions; typical installations include service entrance conductors, feeders, and branch circuits inside buildings, in conduit, raceways, ducts, in dry or wet locations.



THWN-2/THHN – with PVC insulation and nylon jacket, rated 600V, -40°C to +90°C dry or wet; thinner insulation than XLPE wire, good abrasion, chemical, and sunlight resistance from nylon jacket; a versatile general-purpose indoor/outdoor wire, ideally suited when the same wire may encounter both wet and dry conditions; typical installations include residential and commercial branch circuits, control wiring, feeder runs, branch circuits, and service entrances in both dry and damp/wet locations.

Copper Ground Wire - VoltGuard600TM ground wire features bare copper and tinned copper conductors, solid or stranded, with insulation options.



VoltGuard600TM by Remee covers all UL listings for all voltages and installation environments. By combining several UL types, VoltGuard600TM cables provide maximum flexibility and versatility by having both wet and dry ratings.

Tom Valentine, Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing for Remee Wire and Cable, stated“Remee has developed this complete line of electrical building wire to provide maximum application flexibility with a single cable for the convenience of our electrical contractor, consulting engineer, and installer customers. We are excited to add these cables to our extensive line of electrical and electronic wire and cable offerings.”

Building Wire Comparison Chart

Remee has published a helpful Building Wire Comparison Chart to provide a guide for selecting the right cable for your application. In addition, you can always Ask a Remee Expert for additional application and selection assistance, or to discuss modifications desired for standard building wire.

For more information and data sheets on each UL type, see our VoltGuard600TM Building Wire page on our website.

Remee also offers a complete line of power cables designed specifically for Renewable Energy applications. The Renewables by Remee line features a wide variety of wire and cable types for solar and wind farms.

About Remee Wire & Cable

Remee Wire & Cable is a world class manufacturer of electronic wire and cable (both copper and fiber optic cable), as well as electrical power cables and hybrid constructions. The company is headquartered in Florida, New York, where its corporate offices, engineering and manufacturing facilities are all located. Since the company's start in 1972, personal attention and care have been the hallmarks of the family-run company. Remee's engineering and manufacturing expertise has enabled the growth of the company's product offering and custom capabilities, now at a level that rivals some of the largest cable manufacturers. The vast selection of standard cable offerings at Remee, along with expert capabilities to modify any standard cable and manufacture complex and custom-made cables, are proof of our significant industry stature.

Remee features quick decision-making, special customer care, and access to executives, which are strong attributes for a family-run company. Yet, Remee also offers a wide selection of cables and expert capabilities that rival the largest cable manufacturers. So, at Remee, customers enjoy our“dual personality” and the best of both worlds.

For more information about Remee Wire & Cable, please visit Remee's website, or email us at ..., or call 1-800-431-3864.

Press Contact:

Steven Bork

...

847-778-6468

