Hug-A-Home Brings Fresh Updates And Support To Valley Verde Resident
This resident is a model community member; reliable, respectful, and dedicated to maintaining his home. Despite facing personal hardships, he has continued to uphold his responsibilities with grace and resilience. Upon learning that his home would receive thoughtful improvements through the Hug-A-Home program, he shared that the gesture felt as though his late wife had sent the community to uplift him during this difficult time.
The Hug-A-Home project and YES team delivered a fresh update to the home, which included: new skirting and blinds, exterior paint, updated deck and steps, and new landscaping. These improvements enhanced the home's appearance and functionality, reflecting Valley Verde's dedication to creating spaces that inspire comfort and pride.“Every improvement we make is a reflection of our commitment to better living,” said Community Manager, Alyssa C.
Since its inception, the YES Communities Hug-A-Home program continues to make these impactful home transformations for hundreds of residents. YES Communities will continue to remain committed to executing this program for years to come.
YES Communities is committed to cultivating meaningful connections, prioritizing relationships, and creating places residents are proud to call home. Through programs like Hug-A-Home, YES continues to demonstrate its dedication to resident well-being and community building.
