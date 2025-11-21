LA's Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Completes Its 16 Years Of Providing Legal Help To Wronged Employees In Southern California

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., a boutique law firm dedicated exclusively to employment law, proudly celebrates its 16th anniversary of protecting the rights of employees who have faced mistreatment, wrongful termination, or discrimination in the workplace. With eight offices strategically located in Encino, Costa Mesa, Temecula, Rancho Cucamonga, Bakersfield, Oxnard, Culver City, and San Diego, CA, the firm has established itself as a formidable advocate for workers' rights throughout Southern California.

Founded in 2009 by employment attorney Michael Akopyan, the firm has built an impressive track record of success, recovering millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for its clients. Both Michael Akopyan, and his accomplished partner Ani M. Akopyan share a passion for fighting injustice and holding employers accountable for their actions.

"Over the past 16 years, we have had the privilege of representing individuals who have faced tremendous challenges in their workplaces," said Michael Akopyan, founder and spokesperson of Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. "Our mission has always been to level the playing field and ensure that every employee has access to top-quality legal representation, regardless of their financial situation."

The firm offers a comprehensive range of employment law services, including representation in cases involving:

.Wrongful termination

.Discrimination

.Harassment

.Retaliation

.Wage and Hour Violations

.Whistleblower Claims

“We understand that navigating the complexities of employment law can be overwhelming for individuals facing workplace issues,” says Ani M. Akopyan.“We are committed to providing our clients with personalized attention, clear communication, and aggressive representation throughout the legal process.”

As part of its ongoing commitment to excellence, Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. offers complimentary case evaluations to individuals who believe their rights have been violated in the workplace. By providing this no-cost service, the firm aims to ensure that everyone can seek justice and hold their employers accountable for their actions.

“Our commitment to fighting for the rights of employees remains steadfast. With a proven track record of success and a team of passionate advocates, we are committed to continue making a positive impact in the lives of workers throughout Southern California,” said Michael Akopyan.

For a complimentary evaluation of a potential employment law case in California, contact +1 (818) 509-9975, visit , or review resources at blog/.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., a leading employment law firm in Los Angeles that fights for wrongfully terminated employees, is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

Contact Details:

Michael Akopyan

Ani M. Akopyan

Los Angeles Office:

15821 Ventura Blvd. Suite 645

Encino, California 91436

Phone: (818) 509-9975



Bakersfield Office:

4900 California Avenue, Ste. 210-B

Bakersfield, California 93309

Phone: (661) 874-4118



Costa Mesa Office:

3330 Harbor Blvd, 2nd Floor.

Costa Mesa, California 92626

Phone: (657) 224-4422



Temecula Office:

41877 Enterprise Circle N., Suite 200

Temecula, California 92590

Phone: (951) 394-7421



Rancho Cucamonga Office:

9431 Haven Ave. Suite 232,

Rancho Cucamonga, California 91730

Phone: (909) 966-5204



Oxnard Office:

300 Esplanade Drive, Ste. 900,

Oxnard, California 93036

Phone: (805) 504-1205



Culver City Office:

400 Corporate Pointe, Suite 300,

Culver City, CA 90230

Phone: (424) 600-6330



San Diego Office:

8880 Rio San Diego Dr., Floor 8,

Mission Valley, San Diego, CA 92108

Phone: (619) 812-0225



