CELTIC WOMAN RETURNS TO NORTH AMERICA IN SPRING 2026 WITH HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW TOUR
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The GRAMMY-nominated global music sensation Celtic Woman ( ), the most successful all-female Irish group in history, is set to return to North America and captivate audiences once again with their brand-new tour, CELTIC WOMAN – A NEW ERA. Launching a bold new chapter in the iconic group's celebrated 21-year journey, the tour begins March 4, 2026 in Providence, Rhode Island at Veterans Memorial Auditorium. The new show, featuring Mairéad Carlin, Muirgen O'Mahony, Ciara Ní Mhurchú, and new singer Caitríona Sherlock will fuse the ensemble's signature sound with fresh orchestrations, dynamic stage production, and a contemporary spark that honors Ireland's rich musical and cultural heritage while embracing Celtic Woman's continued evolution.
Tickets go on sale to the general public today, November 21. VIP tickets are also available.
CELTIC WOMAN – A NEW ERA promises to be a mesmerizing fusion of timeless tradition and modern storytelling, a spellbinding tribute to the enduring power of Irish music and the extraordinary talents of the performers. Audiences can expect an unforgettable and energetic evening with renowned and breathtaking harmonies, stirring original compositions, and instrumental virtuosity brought to life by the four extraordinary Irish women performers, accompanied by Irish dancers and a full ensemble playing Celtic staples including the bagpipe, bodhran, whistles, and Uilleann pipes. From Irish classics and contemporary favorites to classical masterpieces and original songs, the performances will reflect the vibrancy of modern Ireland while honoring centuries of musical heritage.
CELTIC WOMAN - A NEW ERA performers include:
. Mairéad Carlin: A Grammy-nominated singer from Derry, Northern Ireland, Mairéad has performed with orchestras around the world, including the New York Philharmonic and Boston Pops. A Decca (Universal) recording artist, she has shared the stage with Don McLean and Carly Simon, and first joined Celtic Woman in 2013.
. Muirgen O'Mahony: From County Cork, Muirgen is a classically trained vocalist with degrees from the Cork School of Music and the Royal Academy of Music in London. She has performed with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, National Symphony Orchestra (Kennedy Center), and onstage at the Royal Albert Hall. Muirgen joined Celtic Woman in 2021 and is featured on multiple albums and PBS specials.
. Ciara Ní Mhurchú: Dublin-born dancer and musician, Ciara has performed globally with Riverdance, Lord of the Dance, Celtic Thunder, and Rhythm of the Dance. A two-time All-Ireland Fleadh gold medalist and top World Championship dancer, she recently appeared alongside Lindsay Lohan in An Irish Wish (2024) and is proud to join Celtic Woman.
. Caitríona Sherlock: A singer from County Monaghan and multiple All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil champion, Caitríona has toured internationally with Irish Christmas in America and ANÚNA. A graduate of University College Dublin, she has performed at Carnegie Hall, Croke Park, and with the Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra, representing Ireland's rich musical tradition worldwide.
Since their debut in 2004, Celtic Woman has enchanted millions of fans worldwide with powerful performances, angelic voices, and world-class musicianship. With more than three billion global streams, 5.3 million U.S. sales, and 12.5 million global equivalent sales, the group continues to redefine Irish music for modern audiences, drawing nearly one million monthly listeners on Spotify and 900 million U.S. streams to date.
The 2026 North America tour schedule includes:
March 4 | Providence, RI | Veterans Memorial Auditorium
March 5 | Boston, MA | Orpheum Theatre
March 6 | New Brunswick, NJ | State Theatre New Jersey
March 8 | Wilkes-Barre, PA | F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
March 10 | Virginia Beach, VA | Sandler Centre
March 12 | Stamford, CT | The Palace Theatre
March 13-14 | Lancaster, PA | American Music Theatre
March 15 | Huntington, NY | The Paramount - Huntington
March 17 | Glenside, PA | Keswick Theatre
March 18 | Tysons, VA | Capital One Hall
March 19 | Easton, PA | State Theatre Center for the Arts
March 20 | New York, NY | United Palace
March 22 | Myrtle Beach, SC | Carolina Opry Theatre
March 24 | Fort Lauderdale, FL | Au-Rene Theater
March 25 | Clearwater, FL | Ruth Eckerd Hall
March 28 | Fort Myers, FL | Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
March 29 | Jacksonville, FL | Florida Theatre
March 31 | Huntsville, AL | Von Braun Center
April 1 | Nashville, TN | The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts
April 2 | Indianapolis, IN | Old National Center
April 3 | Elkhart, IN | The Lerner Theatre
April 4 | Joliet, IL | Rialto Square Theatre
April 6 | Winnipeg, MB | Centennial Concert Hall
April 7 | Regina, SK | Conexus Arts Centre - Capital Auto Theatre
April 8 | Saskatoon, SK | TCU Place
April 9 | Calgary, AB | Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
April 10 | Enoch, AB | River Cree Resort & Casino
April 13 | Thunder Bay, ON | Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
April 15 | North Bay, ON | Capitol Centre - North Bay
April 16 | Kitchener, ON | Centre in the Square
April 17 | Windsor, ON | Caesars Windsor Colosseum
April 18 | Pickering, ON | Pickering Casino Resort
April 19 | Gloucester, ON | Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa
April 20 | Hamilton, ON | FirstOntario Concert Hall
April 21 | Akron, OH | Akron Civic Theatre
April 23 | Concord, NH | Capitol Center for the Arts
April 24 | Portland, ME | State Theatre - Portland
April 25 | Wallingford, CT | Toyota Oakdale Theatre
April 27 | Montréal, QC | Théâtre Saint-Denis
April 29 | Moncton, NB | Casino New Brunswick
April 30 | Halifax, NS | Scotiabank Centre
May 2 | St. John's, NL | Mary Brown's Centre
For more information, tour dates, and tickets, visit .
