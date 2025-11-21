Why Did Nuvve Stock Soar 66% Pre-Market Today?



City of Socorro in New Mexico entered a strategic partnership with the Socorro Electric Cooperative and Nuvve New Mexico. The collaboration identifies six core areas, including grid modernization, school-bus electrification, and electrifying the city fleet.

Under a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the three entities will plan and execute a range of clean-energy and mobility projects.

Six Priority Focus Areas

The collaboration identifies six core areas: grid modernization, school-bus electrification, electrifying the city fleet, demand-rate restructuring, expansion of EV charging, and integrating renewables with vehicle-to-grid (V2G) systems.

