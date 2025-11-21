JBIC Governor Reviews India's First Semicon City Progress In Dholera

The Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Nobumitsu Hayashi, led a delegation to the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) industrial park, Dholera Special Investment Region (Dholera SIR), Gujarat, today to review the progress of India's first and emerging Semicon City and assess the fast-advancing greenfield and 'Plug-and-Play' industrial infrastructure ecosystem.

The visit comes at a time when India is witnessing unprecedented momentum in semiconductor manufacturing, with Dholera positioned at the forefront as the country's most ambitious greenfield smart industrial city, said the Ministry of Commerce & Industry in a press release.

JBIC Governor's Assessment

During the visit, JBIC Governor Hayashi appreciated the world-class planning, infrastructure readiness and strong governance framework of Dholera SIR. He expressed confidence in India's semiconductor growth story and noted the rapid progress of the Tata Electronics Semiconductor Fabrication Facility. He stated that Dholera's integrated systems, scalable utilities and future-ready infrastructure make it a globally competitive destination for advanced electronics and semiconductor investments.

Delegation Reviews Key Infrastructure

The visit began at the ABCD Building, Dholera's administrative and command centre, where the delegation reviewed the integrated planning framework, digital governance architecture and centralised utility management systems. The delegation then visited major utility installations, including the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), the Experience Centre and the Torrent Power 400 kV Substation, highlighting Dholera's strong utility backbone and readiness for advanced manufacturing.

Focus on Tata's Semiconductor Facility

At the Tata Electronics Semiconductor Fabrication Facility in Dholera SIR, the delegation held discussions with Tata Group leadership and reviewed the 163-acre semiconductor fabrication plant being developed with an investment of Rs 91,000 crore in partnership with Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC), Taiwan. The facility, India's first commercial semiconductor fabrication plant, will commence production in 2027, manufacturing 50,000 wafers per month across 110 nm to 28 nm nodes and generating more than 20,000 high-skilled jobs. JBIC Governor Hayashi expressed optimism that the project would strengthen India-Japan technological collaboration and contribute to global semiconductor value chains.

The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC), Rajat Kumar Saini, briefed the delegation on the key features of Dholera SIR. The Managing Director of the Dholera Industrial City Development Limited (DICDL), Shri Kuldeep Arya, along with officials from NICDC and DICDL, was also present.

Growing Japanese Investment in NICDC Cities

Japanese companies continue to expand their presence across NICDC industrial cities, reflecting strong confidence in India's manufacturing ecosystem. The Toyota Group remains a major contributor with investments across multiple NICDC nodes covering more than 116 acres and exceeding Rs 1,700 crore. The latest addition to the pipeline is NX Logistics India Private Limited, which has expanded operations from its 12.86-acre facility in Shendra (AURIC) to a new facility in Dholera, raising its total commitment to Rs 86 crore and creating 400 jobs. Other Japanese companies, including Nippon Express, Nagata, Sango and Fuji Silvertech, are also scaling operations across logistics, component manufacturing and industrial infrastructure projects.

Dholera Industrial City has emerged as a key destination for strategic international engagements exploring opportunities in advanced manufacturing, semiconductors and smart industrial ecosystems. Recently, the Ambassador of Japan to India and Bhutan, Ono Keiichi, led a 70-member Japanese business delegation representing sectors such as semiconductors, electronics, machinery, infrastructure, logistics and financial services. The visit strengthened Japan's engagement and reinforced Dholera's position as a preferred destination for Japanese investors.

Earlier, the Vice Governor of Iwate Prefecture, Japan, Jun Sasaki, along with representatives from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), visited Dholera on 04 September 2025 to explore collaboration opportunities in industrial development and high-technology manufacturing. Over the past year, Dholera has hosted delegations from JBIC, the Japan Chamber of Commerce, the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), JICA, leading Japanese corporations and global investors. These engagements, along with continuous discussions with Japanese companies evaluating semiconductor, electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) and advanced manufacturing opportunities, highlight Dholera's growing role in India-Japan industrial cooperation under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP).

Holistic Development of Dholera

Dholera is also developing into a complete smart industrial city supported by robust social infrastructure. Key facilities under development include a 200-bed multispeciality hospital, an integrated school, a guest house, a corporate hotel, an international tent city, a multi-cuisine food court and a fire station. Private developers are progressing with residential and commercial projects, including a mixed-use complex in the Activation Area with apartments, retail and business spaces.

With rapid infrastructure development, a strong pipeline of global investors and India's most comprehensive semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, Dholera is emerging as a major driver of India's industrial transformation and a preferred hub for next-generation industries. The visit of JBIC Governor Hayashi reflects international confidence in Dholera's capabilities and its strengthening role in global and India-Japan semiconductor value chains, the Ministry added in the release.

