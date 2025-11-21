403
SEC Announces Roundtable On Rule 611 Of Regulation NMS At The University Of Austin
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) - The Securities and Exchange Commission announced today that it will hold a roundtable on Dec. 16, 2025, to discuss Rule 611 of Regulation NMS and other, associated rules and regulatory requirements. This roundtable is a follow-up to the SEC's Sept. 18, 2025, Roundtable on Trade-Through Prohibitions.
The roundtable will be open to the public and held at the University of Austin's campus at the Scarbrough Building, located at 522 Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas. The number of in-person participants may be limited. Registration is required for in-person attendance. Visitors will be subject to security checks.
Information regarding the roundtable's agenda and speakers will be posted before the event.
Members of the public who wish to provide their views on the current Rule 611 trade-through prohibition applicable to National Market System (NMS) stocks may submit comments electronically or on paper. Comments should be submitted using one method only. Information that is submitted will become part of the public record of the roundtable and posted on the SEC's website. All comments received will be posted without change. Persons submitting comments are cautioned that personal identifying information is not redacted or edited from comment submissions. All submissions should refer to File Number 4-862, and the file number should be included on the subject line if email is used.
Electronic Comments:
Use the SEC's online submission form or send an email to ... with“File Number 4-862” included in the subject line.
Paper Comments:
Send paper comments to Vanessa Countryman, Secretary, Securities and Exchange Commission, 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549-1090.
