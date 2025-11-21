BLOK Digital Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) - BLOK Digital Ltd. (TSXV: BLOK.H) (OTC Pink: BLVDF) (FSE: BD4) (the "") announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,846,154 common shares of the Company ("") at a price of $0.13 per share for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "").

The Company is currently listed on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") and the Private Placement is subject to the approval of the Exchange. The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to pursue the acquisition of assets or combination with a business that would enable its return to the TSX Venture Exchange, as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Company may pay a commission or finder's fee to eligible parties in connection with the Private Placement, subject to the approval of the Exchange and in compliance with applicable securities laws.

Please also refer to the Company's press release of November 13, 2025 wherein it announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.10 per share for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000, which private placement is being undertaken concurrently with this Private Placement announced today.