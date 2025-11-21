Rosie Williams

$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-11-21 10:05:33
  • Postdoctoral Researcher, Toxicology, Institute of Zoology, Zoological Society of London
Rosie's research focusses on assessing the health of marine predators in relation to anthropogenic stressors (such as chemical pollution and bycatch). Rosie uses information, collected from stranded animals during post-mortem investigations, to better understand drivers of mortality and whether appropriate conservation measures are in place.

Experience
  • –present Postdoctoral Researcher, Toxicology, Zoological Society of London

