Carpet Museum, Gulnara Khalilova Fashion House To Present New Project

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

On November 25, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum will host the presentation of the project "The New Story of Kelaghayi", Azernews reports.

The event is dedicated to the 11th anniversary of the inclusion of the Azerbaijani kelaghayi in UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Within the framework of the project, the Magic of Silk clothing collection by designer Gulnara Khalilova - Head of the Azerbaijani National Clothing Center, member of the Eurasian Ethnodesigners Association, PhD in Art Studies, and creator of the CİZGİ brand - will be showcased. Gulnara Khalilova's new collection reveals the brightest and most poetic shades of silk, blending the profound meanings of the kelaghayi with the delicate aesthetics of contemporary fashion. Every pattern and colour transition in the garments reflects the connection of the kelaghayi with women's destiny, cultural memory, and national identity.

The event will also feature historical and modern kelaghayis selected from the collection of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, and museum specialists will conduct a masterclass on kelaghayi-making.

The presentation, which harmoniously brings together the centuries-old spirit of the kelaghayi with today's creative energy, aesthetic vision, and way of thinking, will once again demonstrate that this ancient heritage is not merely a cultural legacy of the past but an ever-evolving artistic language gaining new meaning.

The project will take place with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and through the collaboration of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and the Gulnara Khalilova fashion house.