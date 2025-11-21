Uzeyir Hajibayli's Musical Comedy Captures Hearts With Its Timeless Wit

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The musical comedy "If Not That One, Then This One" by the outstanding Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, has been presented at Baku Music Academy's Opera Studio, Azernews reports.

First premiered in 1911 at the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, this timeless work has endured for over a century, continuing to captivate audiences with its vibrant portrayal of Baku life at the beginning of the 20th century.

Directed by the Honored Artist Hafiz Guliyev, this new production masterfully balances the spirit of the original with dynamic modern staging. Guliyev's direction emphasized the lively dialogues and the fast-paced, engaging nature of the narrative while preserving the essence of the classic.

Honored Artist Sevil Hajiyeva took charge of the musical portion of the performance, leading the ensemble through Uzeyir Hajibayli's unforgettable melodies.

The story follows Meshadi Ibad, a wealthy yet miserly man who hopes to marry the beautiful Gulnaz. However, Gulnaz's heart belongs to Sarvar, a poor but educated and honorable man, creating a dramatic conflict. Amidst this love triangle, the audience is treated to a series of comedic schemes, misunderstandings, and witty exchanges. Each character brings a distinct personality to the stage, and every scene feels like a vivid snapshot of life.

Despite the play's century-old origins, its themes remain strikingly relevant today. The timeless conflict between love and materialism, tradition and progress resonates with modern audiences, who laughed and applauded throughout the performance.

The musical comedy affirms that true feelings transcend calculations, and that progressive ideals are stronger than rigid traditions.

The performance featured prominent soloists and emerging talents from the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, including People's Artists Azar Zeynalov (Meshadi Ibad) and Akram Poladov (Rustam Bay).

The cast also included Honored Artists such as Gulustan Aliyeva (Senem), Jahangir Gurbanov (Gochu Asgar), and Alakbar Aliyev (Hasanguli Bay), as well as talented soloists like Atesh Garayev (Sarvar) and Gunel Hajiyeva (Gulnaz).