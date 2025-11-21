Three Civilians Injured In Kherson Due To Enemy Drone Attacks
“Today, at around 9:15 a.m., Russian occupiers attacked the Korabelnyi district with a drone,” the report said.
Two people were injured: a 56-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man. They sought medical attention. Both suffered post-concussion syndrome and blast injuries.
Russian occupiers also attacked a car belonging to a municipal utility company with a drone. A 51-year-old man was injured in the attack. He suffered a mine-blast injury, a closed head injury, and post-concussion syndrome.
According to the Regional Military Administration, two residents of the village of Bilozerka, who were injured in a drone attack on November 19, also sought medical attention. In particular, a 46-year-old woman was hospitalized and diagnosed with blast trauma and concussion. A 35-year-old residen was also hit by a drone on November 19 and was hospitalized with blast trauma and concussion.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked a medical facility in the Korabelnyi distric of Kherson at night.
Illustrative photo
