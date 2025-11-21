Jordan, Syria Chambers To Announce Twinning As High-Level Damascus Delegation Visits Amman Next Month

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra)-- A high-level delegation from the Damascus Chamber of Commerce led by its president and several board members, along with a broad group of Syrian business leaders is scheduled to visit Amman early next month to participate in an event announcing the twinning of the Amman and Damascus Chambers of Commerce and to hold bilateral meetings with their Jordanian counterparts.According to a statement by the Jordan Chamber of Commerce issued on Friday, the visit was announced following extensive discussions held in Damascus between the President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Commerce, Senator Khalil Al-Haj Tawfiq, and President of the Damascus Chamber of Commerce, Engineer Issam Al-Ghreiwati. The talks focused on enhancing economic and trade cooperation and launching a new phase of institutional collaboration between the chambers of the two neighboring countries.The discussions addressed avenues for economic integration and for strengthening direct engagement between Jordanian and Syrian business sectors to open new prospects for trade and investment, reflecting the deep historical ties between the two peoples.Senator Al-Haj Tawfiq emphasized that Jordan–Syria trade relations "are built on a long legacy of cooperation and mutual reliance," underscoring the importance of moving from consultation to implementation by establishing a solid institutional framework between the chambers.Such a framework, he said, would support efforts to increase the flow of goods and expand cooperation in transport, logistics, industry, agriculture, and information technology, while removing procedural obstacles hindering commercial movement between the two countries.He added that the Damascus Chamber's participation in the twinning event will include a delegation of Syrian businesspeople from the industrial, agricultural, commercial, and services sectors who will take part in bilateral meetings with Jordanian partners. These meetings aim to lay the groundwork for joint economic ventures and reciprocal investments, paving the way for an upcoming Jordan–Syria economic summit in Damascus.Al-Haj Tawfiq noted that the Syrian market has shown noticeable improvement compared to recent years and that promising opportunities exist for Jordanian companies, especially in food, agriculture, services, and transport sectors. He pointed to the chamber's participation in a major trade exhibition in Damascus and attendance at economic activities that reflected the Syrian market's vitality and its readiness to welcome Jordanian partners.The two sides also explored prospects for trilateral Jordanian–Syrian–Lebanese cooperation in agriculture, particularly in product exchange, export-season coordination, and facilitating cross-border transport an opportunity, they said, to strengthen regional food security and increase value-added in supply chains across the three countries.For his part, Damascus Chamber President Issam Al-Ghreiwati reaffirmed Syria's commitment to deepening economic cooperation with Jordan, noting that the private sectors in both countries are capable of launching a new economic phase based on shared interests and complementary capacities, particularly in food industries, agricultural products, and transport services.Al-Ghreiwati emphasized that stronger links between the chambers of commerce form a key step toward rebuilding economic bridges and creating a more stable business environment, expressing appreciation for Jordan's role in supporting economic rapprochement.Concluding the talks, Senator Al-Haj Tawfiq stressed that the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Commerce will continue to work with the Syrian side to turn the discussed visions and initiatives into concrete actions, strengthening the presence of Jordanian companies in the Syrian market and opening new horizons for long-term investment and partnership.