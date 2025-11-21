Nonprofit Organizations Turn To HR Tailormade As Their Trusted HR Partner

MENAFN - GetNews)



HR TailorMade is becoming a go-to HR partner for nonprofits nationwide, helping mission-driven organizations navigate growth, compliance, and people challenges. Its work with Rung for Women streamlined operations, strengthened HR systems, and supported the hiring of their first internal HR professional. With tailored services and hands-on guidance, HR TailorMade enables nonprofits to focus on their mission while accessing scalable, expert HR support.

ST. LOUIS, MO - November 21, 2025 - HR TailorMade, a leading provider of managed HR services is gaining significant traction among nonprofits nationwide because of its unique expertise in helping mission-driven organizations anticipate and plan for human capital challenges and opportunities.

Over the past year, HR TailorMade has deepened its partnerships within the nonprofit sector - most notably with Rung for Women, a St. Louis–based organization dedicated to empowering women through career advancement and personal development. Through a comprehensive HR strategy, HR TailorMade helped Rung for Women streamline operations, strengthen compliance, and grow their internal team - now culminating in the hiring of their first dedicated HR professional.

“Partnering with Rung for Women has been incredibly rewarding,” said Dr. Tiffany E. Slater, Founder and CEO of HR TailorMade.“Our goal is to create HR systems that allow nonprofits to focus on their missions - not their paperwork. Watching them expand to the point of needing an internal HR hire is proof that the right HR strategy fuels growth.”

Rung for Women echoed the value of HR TailorMade's partnership, noting how hands-on support, compliance expertise, and cultural alignment have contributed to their sustained growth.

“HR TailorMade has been an invaluable partner in helping us navigate the complexities of growth,” said Leslie Gill, President & CEO at Rung for Women.“Their proactive guidance has freed our team from day-to-day HR responsibilities, giving us structure, support, and a steady partner we can rely on.”

As organizations nationwide face evolving workforce dynamics and compliance challenges, HR TailorMade's tailored solutions - including onboarding, HR audits, and leadership coaching are designed to simplify HR for nonprofits of all sizes.

The agency's growing national footprint and client success stories continue to establish it as a trusted partner for organizations seeking scalable HR support without the overhead of an in-house team.

About HR TailorMade

HR TailorMade provides fully managed HR services to nonprofits and small businesses across the U.S. The agency's mission is to help clients create joyful, people-first workplaces through strategic, culture-centered HR to deepen their mission.