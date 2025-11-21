Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait, EC Committee Discuss Cooperation Against Terrorism Funding


2025-11-21 10:02:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- A Kuwaiti delegation headed by Dr. Hamad Al-Mekrad, Chairman of the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing, along with head of the Committee for Implementing UN Security Council resolutions and member of the National Committee Ambassador Hamad Al-Mashaan, have held talks with European officials on cooperation against terrorism funding,
The talks, also addressing money laundering, were held between the Kuwaiti delegation and Director General of the European Commission's Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union, John Berrigan, in Brussels.
State of Kuwait Embassy said in a statement on Friday the two sides discussed issues of joint concern, examined existing cooperation and means of deepening the coordination, prospected swap of expertise within the framework of FATF, the Financial Action Task Force, in addition to boosting joint action in the realms of money laundering and terrorism funding.
The statement added that they affirmed necessity of increasing the cooperation to enhance oversight systems' efficiency, bolstering protection of the financial sector in light of the FATF-adopted relevant international requirements. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

