Philippines Launches Its Largest Crayfish Nursery For Major Role In Global Aquaculture
Manila: The Philippines has fired the opening shot in its bid to become a major player in global aquaculture with the inauguration of the country's largest crayfish nursery, the Department of Agriculture said on Friday.
The new facility will mass-produce Australian Redclaw crayfish (Cherax quadricarinatus), a high-value species prized for its rapid growth, resilience, and strong export demand. Officials said the initiative supports the government's food security agenda while creating sustainable livelihoods in rural areas.
Philippine Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. at the launch on Wednesday said crayfish farming "opens new doors for our fisherfolk -- ringing in more income, more livelihood, and more food on our tables."
The facility also features water-recycling technology that cuts wastewater discharge and reduces freshwater use, addressing common sustainability concerns in aquaculture.
