UNGA 3Rd Committee Adopts Qatar's Resolution On UN Training And Documentation Centre For Human Rights

New York: The Third Committee of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which deals with social, humanitarian and cultural affairs, adopted by consensus a resolution on the "United Nations Training and Documentation Centre for Human Rights for Southwest Asia and the Arab Region," based in Doha.

Qatar has consistently offered and facilitated negotiations on the resolution every two years since 2008.

Second Secretary at Qatar's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York Sheikha Al Maha bint Mubarak Al-Thani chaired the consultations on this year's draft resolution.

The committee acknowledged the center's role in the remarkable progress made in promoting human rights, and stressed its continued efforts to improve its effectiveness and efficiency in responding to existing and emerging needs.

The committee also noted in its resolution the success of the assistance provided by the United Nations Human Rights Training and Documentation Centre to Southwest Asia and the Arab region through human rights capacity-building activities, technical assistance programs, human rights training programs, and human rights media and education focused on youth, including in countries experiencing conflict and those in the post-conflict phase.

The Committee welcomed the establishment of a human rights education unit centre, with a greater focus on youth, and the implementation of its pioneering annual educational and training programs throughout the region, and the continued development of specialized educational and training programs to meet requests from state institutions, regional organizations, national human rights institutions and civil society organizations.