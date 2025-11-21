Sharecare Wins 22 Digital Health Awards In Fall 2025 Competition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company earns five Golds for its NCQA-accredited health navigation platform, Diabetes Prevention Program, and patient education and engagement solutions

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare, the digital health enablement company that helps to improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced it has won 22 Digital Health Awards in the Health Information Resource Center's Fall 2025 competition. Now in its 27th year, the semiannual Digital Health Awards honor the best online and virtual health resources for both consumers and professionals.

Sharecare earned five Gold awards in the Fall 2025 Digital Health Awards, with both its flagship health navigation platform for large employers and commercial health plans and Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) receiving top honors in the disease management / population health management category. Meanwhile additional Gold-winning entries highlight the company's strengths in condition-specific patient education and engagement and promoting health literacy.

“We're honored to be recognized for Sharecare's platform, evidence-based programs, and health literacy content that help people take control of their health and well-being, no matter where they are in their journey,” said Dawn Whaley, president and chief marketing officer at Sharecare.“These awards reflect our continued commitment to unify the healthcare experience for the millions of people that Sharecare proudly serves on behalf of self-insured employers, health plans, and government programs, as well as health systems and physician practices and life sciences brands.”

Across Silver, Bronze, and Merit levels, Sharecare's 17 other awards honored more of the company's patient education and health literacy initiatives – from interactive tools, infographics, and white papers to videos and social media content – as well as its evidence-based digital therapeutics for tobacco cessation and weight loss.

Proof positive of Sharecare's commitment to quality, all of the company's proprietary content and programs adhere to NCQA guidelines, which are intended to help organizations achieve the highest level of performance possible and create an environment of continuous improvement and quality enhancement. In fact, Sharecare bears the distinction of being only one of three companies in the U.S. to hold the following three-year NCQA Accreditations simultaneously: 1) Case Management for the complex case management capabilities available through its whole health advocacy solution; 2) Population Health for its platform, including programs for asthma, chronic kidney disease (CKD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), congestive heart failure (CHF), coronary artery disease (CAD), diabetes, and hypertension; and 3) Wellness and Health Promotion for its lifestyle management interventions, including coaching programs and RealAge health risk assessment.

The full list of Sharecare's Fall 2025 Digital Health Awards is as follows:

Gold Awards



Disease Management / Population Health Management – Eat Right Now: Digital Weight Loss and Diabetes Prevention Program

Disease Management / Population Health Management – Sharecare for iOS & Android (Enterprise platform)

LinkedIn Post – 7 Ways to Prevent Caregiver Burnout

Microsite – Life Unscripted: Psoriasis

Interactive Content / Rich Media – Myth-Information: Prostate Cancer

Silver Awards



Instagram Post – The Real Story Behind Lorazepam



YouTube Post – How Astronauts Adjust to Earth After Being in Space for Almost 400 Days in Space



White Paper – Reducing Loneliness and Caregiver Burden to Support Aging in Place



Mobile Application – Unwinding Anxiety by Sharecare for iOS and Android



Infographic – Data Behind the Disease: Tardive Dyskinesia



Web-based Resource / Tool – Dx Dialogues: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease



Video – DX Dialogues: Acute Ischemic Stroke



Video – My Child Has... Asthma Bronze Awards





Facebook Post – 7 Things You Should Never Do Before and After Sex





Mobile Application – Sharecare for iOS & Android (Enterprise platform)





Infographic – Data Behind the Disease: Early Stage Breast Cancer





Interactive Content / Rich Media – Condition Cloud – Primary Immunodeficiency





Interactive Content / Rich Media – DX Dialogues: HIV





Other Web-based Digital Health – Virtual Anatomy: Ulcerative Colitis





Video – Ask the Experts: What Are IUDs?

Merit Awards







Mobile Application – Craving to Quit by Sharecare for iOS and Android Mobile Application – Eat Right Now by Sharecare for iOS & Android About Sharecare

Sharecare is a digital healthcare company that delivers software and tech-enabled services to stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to help improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs. Through its data-driven AI insights, evidence-based resources, and comprehensive platform – including benefits navigation, care management, home care resources, health information management, and more – Sharecare helps people easily and efficiently manage their healthcare and improve their well-being. Across its three business channels, Sharecare enables health plan sponsors, health systems and physician practices, and leading pharmaceutical brands to drive personalized and value-based care at scale. To learn more, visit . Media Contact:

Sharecare PR Team

