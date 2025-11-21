RG Group Partners With Nexterus For Logistics Management & Supply Chain Optimization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW FREEDOM, Pa., Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexterus, a world-class supply chain management and third-party logistics (3PL) services provider, announces that RG Group has partnered with Nexterus as their full-service freight management and supply chain partner. Nexterus will provide services for domestic & international transportation, along with the Nexterus Transportation Management System (TMS) and support from Nexterus' award-winning customer service teams.

RG Group manufactures and specializes in motion control and fluid handling systems and is poised for strategic growth in many different areas of their business. Having previously grown through organic sales, new products/services, and by acquisition, RG Group recognizes the importance of a strong, optimized supply chain.

“As our business continues to grow, we needed a partner who is both relationship & technology focused”, says Andrew Friesema, Director of Supply Chain at RG Group.“We're a data-driven company and we have aggressive plans to continue our corporate growth. The Nexterus team and systems will provide us with the infrastructure, support, and guidance to make sure our supply chain strategies fuel our goals.”

"RG Group has an impressive track record and they've got exciting things on the horizon to continue growing their business”, says Ryan Polakoff, CEO of Nexterus.“They understand the value of supply chain as a part of strategy, which makes them an excellent partner for us. We are looking forward to doing our part to help Andrew and his team grow.”

RG Group chose to work with Nexterus not only because Nexterus offered the services the company needed, but due to the close cultural alignment, and both companies being family-owned businesses. RG group has been in business for over 60 years, and Nexterus will celebrate its 80th year in business in January 2026.

About Nexterus

Nexterus solves urgent and complex supply chain issues, applying expertise and technology to manage and optimize global supply chains. As America's oldest private, non-asset-based, third-party logistics (3PL) company, Nexterus helps small and medium-sized companies better compete through the power of their supply chains. With best-in-class strategies and services, Nexterus gives clients the freedom to build their businesses without being distracted by complex supply chain challenges and tedious tasks, allowing these companies to improve productivity, efficiencies, and customer service. Please find us at nexterus ( ).

About RG Group

The RG Group, based in York, Pennsylvania, is a full-service supplier and manufacturer specializing in motion control and fluid handling systems. They offer a wide array of products and services including hydraulic, pneumatic and electromechanical systems-such as hoses, fittings, valves, custom assemblies, and automation solutions. The company also provides engineering, installation, repair and preventative‐maintenance services, working with industries like transportation, oil & gas, aerospace, and power generation. Metoree+1 Since its founding in 1956, RG Group has developed partnerships with global manufacturers and emphasizes delivering custom, turnkey solutions to help clients improve efficiency and reduce energy consumption. ().

