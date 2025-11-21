Hedge Fund Market: Institutional Investors Held 73% Share, With Asia-Pacific Recording The Fastest CAGR Of 13% Through 2030, Says Mordor Intelligence
|Study Period
|2019-2030
|Market Size Forecast
|USD 11.05 Trillion (2030)
|Industry Expansion
|Growing at a CAGR of 10.80% during 2025-2030
|Fastest Growing Market for 2025-2030
|Asia-Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate
Hedge Fund Companies
- Man Group plc
- Renaissance Technologies LLC
- Millennium Management LLC
- AQR Capital Management
- D.E. Shaw & Co.
- Two Sigma Investments LP
- Point72 Asset Management
- Brevan Howard Asset Management
- Elliott Management Corporation
- Third Point LLC
- Tiger Global Management
- Pershing Square Capital Management
- Appaloosa Management LP
- Baupost Group
- Farallon Capital Management
- Capula Investment Management
- GSA Capital Partners
- Sculptor Capital Management (Och-Ziff)
Explore related reports from Mordor IntelligencePrivate Equity Market: The global private equity market is segmented by fund type (buyout & growth, venture capital, mezzanine & distressed, secondaries & FoFs), by sector (technology, healthcare, real estate, financial services, industrials, consumer & retail, energy & power, media & entertainment, telecom, others), by investments (large cap, upper middle market, lower middle market, small & SMID), and by geography.
Pension Funds Market: The global pension funds market is segmented by plan type (defined contribution, defined benefit, hybrid & others), by investment strategy (active, passive), by sponsor type (public-sector plans, private-sector plans), by geography of investment (onshore, offshore), and by region.
Sustainable Finance Market: The sustainable finance market is segmented by investment type (equity funds, fixed-income funds, mixed/multi-asset allocation), by transaction type (green bonds, social bonds, sustainability bonds, ESG investing, others), by industry vertical (utilities & power, transport & logistics, chemicals & materials, food & agriculture, public sector, financial institutions), and by geography.
About Mordor Intelligence:
Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.
With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive market analysis and research reports as well as syndicated and custom research offerings that cover a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defence, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment