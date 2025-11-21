Commercial Real Estate Market Set For Steady Growth To USD 613.65 Billion By 2032, Driven By Urbanization And Evolving Workplace Trends Research By SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Commercial Real Estate Market Size was valued at USD 427.30 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 613.65 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 4.63% over 2025-2032.

Office space, retail space, industrial space, multifamily space, and hospitality space are all examples of commercial real estate. Urbanization and technology-based revolution, and changes in work patterns, even increase the market growth globally.





The U.S. commercial real estate market size was USD 62.95 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 95.86 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.38% during 2024-2032.

The U.S. commercial real estate market is fueled by a robust economy, good job creation, and secular demand growth for industrial and logistical spaces driven by e-commerce. Infrastructure investments and urbanization also contribute to the demand for office and multifamily housing.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type, Multi-Family Segment Led the Market in 2024; Hospitality Segment is the Fastest-Growing Segment during 2025-2032

In 2024, multi-family is the largest revenue share at 31%, driven by increased demand for rental residential properties due to urbanization and challenges in housing affordability. The hospitality segment will be the highest growth market with a CAGR of 9.16% during the forecast period due to the increasing incorporation of technology-enabled guest experiences by major players in the market.

Regional Insights:

With an expected 39% of the commercial real estate market in 2024, the Asia Pacific region retained the highest proportion. Commercial real estate is booming in Asia Pacific due to factors including expanding middle class, fast urbanization, and infrastructure advancements. China is leading the Asia Pacific commercial real estate market thanks to significant international investment, government-supported infrastructure, and extensive domestic urbanization.

North America has represented the highest growth, with an estimated CAGR of over 6.8% in the Commercial Real Estate Market during the forecast period. Growth in North America's commercial property sector is being fueled by e-commerce expansion, technology-oriented real estate solutions, and high-rate capital flows. Underpinned by its size and diversity as an economy, proptech innovation, and high levels of investor confidence, the U.S. is the driving force behind the North American commercial real estate market.

Key Players:



Atlas Technical Consultants

Boston Commercial Properties Inc.

Brookfield Business Partners LP

CBRE Group Inc.

Dalian Wanda Group

DLF Ltd.

Keller Williams Realty Inc.

Lee and Associates Licensing and Administration Co. LP

Link Asset Management Ltd. Marcus and Millichap Real Estate Investment Services Inc.

