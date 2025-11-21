Commercial Real Estate Market Set For Steady Growth To USD 613.65 Billion By 2032, Driven By Urbanization And Evolving Workplace Trends Research By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 427.30 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 613.65 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 4.63% From 2025 to 2032
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025-2032
|Historical Data
|2021-2023
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
|. By Type (Offices, Retail, Industrial/Logistics, Multi-family, and Hospitality)
|Customization Scope
|Available upon request
|Pricing
|Available upon request
Recent Developments:
- In October 2024, Brookfield Business Partners LP acquired Tritax EuroBox, a UK-based logistics real estate company, for USD1.44 billion. This acquisition underscores Brookfield's strategic focus on expanding its logistics and industrial real estate portfolio in Europe. In August 2023, Atlas Technical Consultants expanded its service capabilities by acquiring SCST Engineering, which specializes in geotechnical engineering and construction materials testing. This acquisition enhances Atlas's commercial real estate market presence, particularly in infrastructure and construction services. In November 2023, Boston Commercial Properties Inc. successfully sold a 48,848-square-foot commercial building in the Boston area for USD6.4 million. This transaction reflects the company's active involvement in the commercial real estate market, focusing on property sales and investments.
Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):
- Tenant Retention Performance Metrics – helps you understand long-term occupancy stability by analyzing tenant renewal ratios, lease rollover risks, and sector-wise retention trends across office, retail, and industrial spaces. Walk Score & Transit Accessibility Index – helps you evaluate property attractiveness based on mobility, pedestrian connectivity, and public transport proximity, enabling precise location-based value assessment. Time-On-Market (ToM) Liquidity Indicators – helps you identify how fast commercial assets are leased or sold, revealing micro-market demand strength, pricing alignment, and competitiveness of property listings. Incentive & Concession Package Analysis – helps you track evolving landlord strategies including rent-free periods, TI (Tenant Improvement) allowances, and flexible lease terms that influence tenant acquisition and occupancy rates. Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Trends & Allocation – helps you understand investment priorities in retrofitting, sustainability upgrades, smart building technologies, and structural improvements that impact long-term asset value.
