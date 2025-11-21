Rebel Trinamool MLA To Lay 'Babri Masjid' Foundation Stone, Defying Party's Kolkata Rally

MENAFN - IANS) Bengal, Nov 21 (IANS) Rebel Trinamool Congress MLA from Bharatpur Humayun Kabir on Friday announced that the foundation stone of a mosque named 'Babri' will be laid on December 6 in Beldanga, Murshidabad district.

“The mosque will take three years to complete. Last year, on December 12, I made this promise. Around two lakh people are expected to attend the ceremony, with 400 prominent personalities present on the stage,” Kabir told IANS.

Notably, the foundation stone will be laid for 'Babri Masjid' in Murshidabad's Beldanga on December 6, the day when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress's All India General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, will be addressing a gathering in Kolkata on the occasion of the anniversary of the Babri Mosque demolition day.

In the backdrop of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee will attend the rally 'Samhati Diwas' (Unity Day) on that day in Kolkata to send across a message of unity and communal harmony.

On Thursday, Kabir told media persons that he would not be able to attend the Trinamool's programme in Kolkata on December 6, as he will be busy with the foundation stone laying ceremony.

He informed that he has been observing a black day on December 6 every year since the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992.

This is not the first time the Bharatpur MLA has defied his party leadership or made controversial statements.

Earlier, Kabir threatened to launch a new party ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls. For the last year, the Trinamool MLA has been challenging the party over one issue after another.

He repeatedly targeted Trinamool Congress leaders and has become a source of discomfort for senior leaders.

He had also raised his voice against the Baharampur Trinamool MP Yusuf Pathan.

Kabir has been censured by the Trinamool Congress leadership a number of times and even slapped with show-cause notices for making public statements that caused embarrassment to the party.

However, despite being reprimanded, Kabir repeats his actions and statements.