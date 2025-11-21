Uzbekistan, Italy Explore Strategic Partnership For New Tashkent Airport Dev't
The discussion took place during a meeting between Jasurbek Choriyev, Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Transport, and Marco Troncone, CEO of Aeroporti di Roma (ADR).
The talks covered strategic consulting, the creation of a hub model, the introduction of modern operational solutions, and the optimization of the existing airport's operations.
The Italian side presented its experience in managing and modernizing major European airports, including Rome Fiumicino.
Following the discussions, the parties agreed to continue jointly exploring potential areas of collaboration.
Aeroporti di Roma is the Italian operator managing Rome's two airports: the international Leonardo da Vinci Airport (Fiumicino) and Ciampino Airport.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment