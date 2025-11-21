Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan, Italy Explore Strategic Partnership For New Tashkent Airport Dev't

2025-11-21 09:04:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 21. Uzbekistan and Italy engaged in discussions regarding potential avenues for collaboration within the framework of the project to develop the new Tashkent airport, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Transport.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Jasurbek Choriyev, Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Transport, and Marco Troncone, CEO of Aeroporti di Roma (ADR).

The talks covered strategic consulting, the creation of a hub model, the introduction of modern operational solutions, and the optimization of the existing airport's operations.

The Italian side presented its experience in managing and modernizing major European airports, including Rome Fiumicino.

Following the discussions, the parties agreed to continue jointly exploring potential areas of collaboration.

Aeroporti di Roma is the Italian operator managing Rome's two airports: the international Leonardo da Vinci Airport (Fiumicino) and Ciampino Airport.

