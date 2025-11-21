Mahua Moitra's Plea 'Device To Delay Proceedings' Says CBI In Cash-For-Query Case Delhi HC Reserves Order

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Central Bureau of Investigation claimed that Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's plea, challenging a Lokpal order granting sanction to the CBI to file a chargesheet against her in the alleged cash for query scam,“frivolous" and just a“device to delay proceedings," as per reports.

“Arguments heard. Judgment reserved,” a division bench comprising Justice Anil Kshetarpal and Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar said during the hearing, reported Live Law.

Moitra had asked the Delhi HC to strike down the Lokpal's 12 November order – claiming it ignored her submissions and violated basic principles of natural justice.

No interim order, however, has been passed on Moitra's application for stay on the sanction order.

What is the cash-for-query case?

The cash-for-query case centers on the allegation that Moitra had asked questions in the House in exchange for cash and gifts from businessman, Darshan Hiranandani.

What Mahua Moitra's plea said?

In her plea, Moitra sought to overturn the Lokpal November 12 order granting sanction to the CBI – arguing that the decision is flawed, violates the provisions of the Lokpal Act – and is a violation of principles of natural justice.

Appearing for Moitra, Senior Advocate Nidhesh Gupta submitted that there was clear infirmity in the procedure adopted by the Lokpal as enumerated under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.

Citing Section 20(7), which requires the Lokpal to seek the public servant's comments before granting sanction, Gupta said the Lokpal said that“I won't see any material at all” and granted sanction, mentioned a report by Live Law.

What CBI's report said

The CBI – in July – had submitted its report to the Lokpal – months after registering an FIR on March 21, 2024, against Moitra and Hiranandani under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The report alleged she took bribes and other benefits in exchange for parliamentary questions and compromised national security by sharing her Lok Sabha login credentials, as per multiple reports.