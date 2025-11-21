Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
TELO Stock Jumps Pre-Market After Early Study Results Show Leukemia Cell Death

TELO Stock Jumps Pre-Market After Early Study Results Show Leukemia Cell Death


2025-11-21 09:00:31
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)
  • According to Telomir, more than 60,000 new cases of Leukemia are diagnosed each year in the U.S.
  • Leukemia cells rely heavily on iron as a fuel source, and Telomir-1 in previous research demonstrated the ability to reduce intracellular iron levels. 
  • The new findings expand on the experimental drug's previously reported activity in triple-negative breast, pancreatic, and aggressive prostate cancer models.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TELO) said on Friday that its investigational compound Telomir-1 killed aggressive human leukemia (HL60) cells in an in-vitro study.

HL60 leukemia cells were treated with Telomir-1, which produced a clear, dose-dependent reduction in viable leukemia cells, indicating strong activity, the company said.

Leukemia is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow defined by the uncontrolled growth of abnormal white blood cells.

TELO shares rose 8% at the time of writing.

New Findings

According to Telomir, more than 60,000 new cases of Leukemia are diagnosed each year in the U.S. Leukemia cells rely heavily on iron as a fuel source, and Telomir-1 in previous research demonstrated the ability to reduce intracellular iron levels.

"The potency observed in HL60 leukemia cells is consistent with the broader biological patterns we have seen throughout Telomir's research...These findings support our scientific framework for evaluating Telomir-1 and inform the ongoing advancement of our overall oncology research program," the company's chief scientific advisor, Itzchak Angel, said.

The new findings expand on the experimental drug's previously reported activity in triple-negative breast, pancreatic, and aggressive prostate cancer models. The compound is the company's lead candidate.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TELO jumped from 'bearish' to 'bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume levels rose from 'extremely low' to 'high' levels.

TELO stock is down 66% this year and by 69% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com

MENAFN21112025007385015968ID1110379251



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search