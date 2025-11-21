HONEYWELL AND ABU DHABI AVIATION SIGN MULTI-YEAR DEAL FOR HELICOPTER AVIONICS REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES

Improved repair efficiency will reduce downtime and increase fleet readiness for military and civil aviation customers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates. November, 2025 - Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) and Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA) today announced a multi-year agreement to streamline and accelerate the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) process for AW139 helicopters using Honeywell's Primus Epic integrated avionics system and other related components. This will provide AW139 operators in the UAE with local repair logistics support, increasing efficiency and reducing downtime.

Previously, helicopter operators in the region would send components directly to Honeywell plants for repair. Through Honeywell's new agreement with ADA, they now have the option for ADA to manage end-to-end MRO logistics – from selecting the most suitable Honeywell repair facility, to shipping the unit and tracking the repair process to its completion. This collaboration will reduce complexity to offer a simpler and faster repair process for customers in the Middle East and Africa, while Honeywell continues to guarantee repair quality through its global service network.

“Our agreement is a testimony to the strength of Honeywell's collaboration with Abu Dhabi Aviation and our commitment to leading the way towards the future of aviation,” says Mike Vallillo, vice president, Defense and Space International, Honeywell Aerospace Technologies.“Together, we are easing the logistical burden for our UAE-based customers, and in doing so, we are making critical repairs simpler and faster.”

The AW139 platform is one of the most common helicopter types in the Middle East and Africa and is commonly used in military aviation, civil aviation, as well as by oil and gas operators. Honeywell and ADA's enhanced logistics model will increase fleet readiness for these critical sectors.

The agreement between the two companies will last until 2029 and will build on a decade-long collaboration between Honeywell and ADA to further support the expansion of MRO capabilities across the Middle East and Africa.

