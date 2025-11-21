Trailblazer: The Journey Of Huda Al Matroushi, UAE's First Female Mechanic

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE,November 2025– The 10th edition of the Knowledge Summit featured a powerful dialogue that shifted the focus from global trade models to the intensely personal engine of ambition: passion.

The spotlight fell on Huda Al Matroushi, the first Emirati female mechanic and garage owner, who shared her inspirational journey with a captivated audience.

She highlighted the crucial role of personal drive as the ultimate force propelling individuals towards excellence, and how challenges were not deterrents to her, but crucible moments that forge inner strength and resolve.

Al Matroushi's message was clear: the path to distinction always begins with a sincere desire and a genuine, unwavering commitment to one's chosen endeavor. From Childhood Curiosity to Professional Craftswoman

In the opening of her session, Al Matroushi traced her remarkable trajectory back to childhood curiosity. Her early fascination was not with dolls or conventional toys, but with dismantling things. So, she did take apart games, small bicycles, televisions, and mobile phones. This youthful obsession with deconstruction and repair eventually matured into a professional craft.

She formally entered the male-dominated field of automotive mechanics in 2006. Her career reached its peak in 2020, when she established her own workshop, becoming the first Emirati woman to run a car maintenance facility. Recognizing that technical skill alone is insufficient for entrepreneurship, she actively enhanced her capabilities by studying leadership and management to ensure the sustainable success of her mechanical enterprise. The Power of Perseverance:

Al Matroushi stressed that success is never an overnight phenomenon; it demands a combination of continuity and determination. She urged the audience, particularly the youth, to embrace tenacity.

“Whoever has an idea or a dream must continue without stopping, because ideas transform into reality when you believe in them and nourish them with positivity and daily planning,” she stated. A Moment of National Pride:

Al Matroushi paused to recount what she described as the most impactful, life-changing moment of her career: a personal call from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. During the call, His Highness expressed his profound pride in her pioneering role.

Describing the moment as both moving and iconic, she said:“This call was not just a professional success; it was a message of hope for future generations of ambitious women that they are living in a nation that offers complete nurture and support to all its sons and daughters.”