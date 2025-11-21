Hip Replacement Market Poised To Reach US$ 11.4 Billion By 2033 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hip replacement market is advancing confidently, propelled by an aging population seeking active lifestyles and groundbreaking surgical technologies. A pivotal shift toward outpatient procedures is reshaping care delivery, increasing efficiency while demand for durable, high-performance implants remains stronger than ever. Chicago, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hip replacement market was valued at US$ 7.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 11.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2025–2033. The global hip replacement market is on the cusp of a transformative era. This growth is not merely incremental; it is a profound expansion driven by the powerful currents of demographic change and relentless technological innovation. An aging worldwide population and the rising tide of conditions like osteoarthritis are creating an unprecedented base of patients. Consequently, the demand for surgical solutions is escalating. This fundamental need is met by a wave of advancements-from robotic precision to intelligent implants-that are making hip replacements more effective and appealing than ever before. This comprehensive analysis will explore the key forces and promising insights shaping the future of the market. Request Sample Pages: Key Findings in Hip Replacement Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 11.4 billion CAGR 4.2% Largest Region (2024) North America (41.33%) By Procedure Total Hip Replacement (Largest) By Material Metal-On-Polyethylene (Largest) By End Users Hospitals (65%) Top Drivers

Rising osteoarthritis prevalence coupled with an expanding elderly population.

Continuous innovation in implant materials and less invasive surgical methods. Strong patient desire for restored mobility and an active lifestyle. Top Trends

Accelerated adoption of minimally invasive techniques for quicker patient recovery.

Increased use of robotic-assisted surgery to improve implant placement accuracy. Growing preference for cementless implant fixation, especially in younger patients. Top Challenges

Effectively managing and preventing post-operative joint implant infections.

Overcoming the steep learning curve associated with new surgical technologies. Addressing the long-term burden of revision surgeries for failed implants.

Projected Surgical Volumes Indicate a Massive Expansion for the Hip Replacement Market

A dramatic surge in surgical procedures is on the horizon. Projections for 2025 alone anticipate a remarkable 652,000 hip replacement surgeries. This figure clearly illustrates the immediate and growing need for these life-enhancing interventions. Furthermore, the long-term outlook for the hip replacement market is exceptionally strong, with forecasts signaling a period of sustained and significant growth.

Looking further ahead, the momentum is set to accelerate. Experts predict a climb to 850,000 annual procedures by 2030, followed by a staggering 1,429,000 procedures by 2040. A primary driver is the aging global population; by 2030, one in six people will be over 60. Moreover, India's geriatric population is expected to expand by 56 million by 2031, significantly enlarging the core patient demographic.

Outpatient Surgical Centers are Now Strategically Reshaping Patient Care Pathways in Hip Replacement Market

A pivotal operational shift is transforming where surgeries are performed. Procedures are increasingly migrating from traditional hospitals to specialized ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). In 2024, ASCs managed a notable 62,110 procedural cases, underscoring their growing importance. This trend is bolstered by outstanding results, as approximately 92% of patients were discharged directly home in 2024 after their primary hip arthroplasty.

This move towards outpatient settings highlights a focus on specialized, efficient care. In a testament to this quality, Healthgrades recognized 152 hospitals in 2024 for their excellence in outpatient joint replacement. In addition, 134 hospitals earned awards for top-tier outpatient orthopedic surgery. Demonstrating the pinnacle of specialization, the Hospital for Special Surgery was the sole institution to achieve five-star ratings across all four major outpatient orthopedic categories.

Evolving Patient Profiles and Rising Comorbidities Are Expanding Market Horizons

The typical patient profile is becoming broader and more complex. Currently, 595 million people worldwide are living with osteoarthritis. Of these individuals, a substantial 73% are over the age of 55. A notable gender disparity also exists, with women constituting 60% of all osteoarthritis cases. These statistics confirm the vast and enduring need for effective joint replacement solutions within the hip replacement market.

Moreover, the future patient base is poised for significant expansion. Projections suggest that nearly 1 billion people will be living with osteoarthritis by 2050. At the same time, a new cohort of surgical candidates is expected to emerge in 2025. The growing use of GLP-1 agonists for weight management will make many individuals, who were previously ineligible due to a high BMI, excellent candidates for surgery.

Robotic-Assisted Surgery Has Become the New Competitive Frontier for Leaders

In the highly competitive hip replacement market, robotics is the definitive arena for innovation. Stryker, for instance, introduced its MAKO Next-Gen Hip robotic system in July 2024 to elevate surgical accuracy. Building on this, the company announced a strategic partnership with XACT Robotics in March 2025 to integrate autonomous navigation, further solidifying its technological edge.

Key competitors are responding with equally advanced platforms. In 2025, Zimmer Biomet's HipInsightTM System began merging robotics with augmented reality, providing surgeons with immersive 3D perception. Zimmer Biomet also finalized its acquisition of Think Surgical's robotics business in 2025, significantly enhancing its portfolio. As a result of this industry-wide push, it is projected that robotic systems will be utilized in up to 70% of all THA procedures by 2030.

Advanced Implant Materials and Pioneering Technologies are Creating Smarter Implants in Hip Replacement Market

The pursuit of implant longevity is driving innovation in material science. A dominant trend in 2024 is the greater adoption of advanced materials like ceramic-on-ceramic and highly cross-linked plastics for enhanced durability. Additionally, the use of large 36-mm femoral heads, featured in over 63% of elective primary THA procedures, has become more common. These material upgrades directly address the market's demand for more resilient solutions.

Pioneering technologies are completely redefining implant design and function in the hip replacement market. In 2025, 3D printing is facilitating the creation of tibial components with over 70% porosity, which closely mimics the structure of natural bone. Similarly, Zimmer Biomet's OsseoTi® technology leverages patient CT data for this purpose. The rising demand for personalized 3D-printed hip implants in 2024 is a major growth catalyst, while futuristic concepts like stem-cell-infused implants and nanotechnology promise even greater integration.

Artificial Intelligence and Big Data are Revolutionizing Surgical Precision and Outcomes

Data-driven decision-making is now at the core of surgical excellence. For 2025, AI and machine learning are becoming indispensable tools for pre-operative planning and intra-operative navigation. An exciting emerging trend is fluoroscopically based AI, which can instantly analyze images to guide surgical decisions. The American Joint Replacement Registry (AJRR) has become an invaluable resource, exceeding 4 million procedures in its database in 2024 and offering unmatched analytical depth for the hip replacement market.

The predictive capabilities of these technologies are truly transformative. In 2025, machine learning is expected to empower surgeons to forecast post-surgical outcomes with high accuracy. This allows for more tailored patient care and better-managed recovery expectations. Providing further granularity, surgeon-level data from 2024 reveals an average annual volume of 44.3 elective primary THAs, establishing a clear benchmark for performance and quality improvement.

Minimally Invasive Techniques are Answering the Strong Patient Call for Faster Recovery

Patients are increasingly seeking less disruptive and more efficient surgical options. Consequently, minimally invasive techniques now utilize incisions as short as 3 to 5 inches, a significant reduction from the traditional 10 to 12-inch cut. These modern approaches offer tangible benefits, including reduced soft tissue trauma, less blood loss, and, ultimately, shorter and more comfortable hospital stays for patients.

The popularity of specific minimally invasive methods is on the rise. In 2025, the direct anterior approach to THA is seeing greater adoption, supported by implant designs that simplify the procedure. As more surgeons gain proficiency with robotic systems, patient demand for these less invasive surgeries is set to climb. Recognizing this powerful trend in the hip replacement market, major companies like Stryker, Smith & Nephew, and DePuy are actively expanding their portfolios with compatible devices.

Supportive Economic Landscapes and Reimbursement Policies are Improving Patient Access

A favorable economic environment is essential for continued market expansion. In 2025, robotic surgery is increasingly recognized as a cost-effective solution because its precision can lead to quicker recoveries and shorter hospital stays. Many governments have implemented various health reimbursement programs in 2024 to ensure patients can access affordable, high-quality joint replacement treatments, thereby fueling demand within the hip replacement market.

Furthermore, broader insurance coverage is playing a crucial role. Expanded insurance plans for joint replacement in 2025 are easing the financial burden on patients. While coverage for GLP-1 drugs is currently around one-third, it is expected to grow, potentially widening the pool of surgical candidates. A strong emphasis on value-based healthcare in 2025 is also fostering innovation in implant design and surgical practices, prioritizing both clinical excellence and cost-effectiveness.

Tailor This Report to Your Specific Business Needs:

A Strong Regulatory Pipeline and Clinical Trials are Paving the Way Forward

The pace of innovation is being accelerated by a robust research and development pipeline in the hip replacement market. For example, new 3D-printed tibial systems with high porosity have successfully gained FDA approval over the past several years. In 2024, the FDA approved new indications for GLP-1 drugs for conditions often seen alongside osteoarthritis. In another sign of progress, Smith+Nephew launched its OR3O Dual Mobility System in India in 2024, signaling global expansion.

Ongoing clinical trials and forthcoming regulations are set to further shape the market. The STEP-9 clinical trial is currently examining semaglutide for knee osteoarthritis pain, with findings that could influence hip treatments. Looking ahead, the Lancet Commission is poised to release new diagnostic criteria for clinical obesity in early 2025, moving beyond BMI. Finally, the start of mandatory CMS reporting for outpatient arthroplasty in 2028 will dramatically increase data capture, providing richer insights.

Hip Replacement Market Major Players:



Arthrex

B. Braun SE

Bioimpianti

Conformis

Corin Group

Enovis (DJO Global)

Exactech Inc.

Globus Medical

Integra LifeSciences

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

JRI Orthopaedics

LimaCorporate

Mathys Ltd Bettlach

Medacta Group

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

United Orthopedic

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Zimmer Biomet Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Procedure



Primary hip reconstruction devices



Cemented primary hip reconstruction surgeries

Cementless primary hip reconstruction surgeries

Partial hip reconstruction surgeries



Cemented partial hip

Cementless partial hip

Hip resurfacing surgeries

Revision hip reconstruction Total replacement

By Material



Metal-on-metal

Metal-on-polyethylene

Ceramic-on-polyethylene

Ceramic-on-metal Ceramic-on-ceramic

By End User



Hospitals

Speciality Clinics Ambulatory Surgery Centres

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South America

