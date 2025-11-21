SEALSQ And Quobly Announce Collaboration To Advance Secure And Scalable Quantum Technologies













SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ: LAES), ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a global provider of post-quantum semiconductor technologies and hardware-anchored security solutions, and Quobly, a pioneer in silicon-based quantum microelectronics, today announced a collaboration to explore the convergence of secure semiconductor architectures and scalable quantum systems.

A collaboration at the intersection of large-scale quantum computing and secure hardware

This collaboration connects SEALSQ's expertise in post-quantum security technologies with Quobly's scalable silicon-based quantum computing platform. The companies will work together to assess how advanced security hardware and quantum processing architectures may co-evolve as quantum computing moves closer to industrial deployment, with the ambition to become the first players capable of exploring hardware Root-of-Trust and post-quantum cryptography natively integrated into large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum systems,

A partnership that aims to position QUOBLY and SEALSQ at the heart of the secure quantum future.

By combining SEALSQ's field-proven post-quantum cryptography and Root-of-Trust technologies with Quobly's unique CMOS-compatible silicon spin qubit platform, the two companies plan to define how quantum-resistant security can be natively embedded into tomorrow's large-scale quantum systems from the earliest design stages.

This collaboration is set to deliver clear strategic benefits for both companies:



Leadership in quantum-secure hardware: Early access to one of the world's most advanced and scalable silicon qubit platforms enables SEALSQ to tailor its post-quantum secure elements, TPMs, and Root-of-Trust solutions to the exacting requirements of future fault-tolerant quantum computers.



Accelerated relevance in high-stakes markets: Defense agencies, intelligence communities, financial institutions, and pharmaceutical leaders increasingly demand quantum systems that are both powerful and provably secure. This partnership positions SEALSQ as the go-to security layer for these mission-critical applications. Quobly will benefit from this collaboration to strengthen its development on security segment.

Accelerated growth on U.S. Market: The alliance supports SEALSQ and Quobly's expansion in the United States, where trusted hardware, post-quantum security and high-performance computing are increasingly strategic. It reinforces Quobly's positioning in sectors such as defense, security, and critical infrastructure, where secure and scalable computing architectures are essential.



Combined strengths across quantum computing and post-quantum security

Quobly develops fully silicon-based quantum processors compatible with industrial CMOS manufacturing. Its technology leverages the maturity of the semiconductor ecosystem to fabricate millions of high-fidelity silicon spin qubits on standard wafers, enabling a scalable path toward industrial, fault-tolerant quantum computing.

Its key technological building blocks include:



CMOS-compatible silicon spin qubits

Cryogenic control electronics

High-fidelity qubit arrays designed for fault-tolerant architectures Scalable interconnects for large multi-qubit systems.

SEALSQ is a global leader in post-quantum semiconductors, secure elements, TPM chips, and hardware-anchored Root-of-Trust technologies. Its quantum-resistant security modules and semiconductor platforms protect critical infrastructure, satellites, IoT networks, industrial systems, and digital identity solutions worldwide.

SEALSQ innovations include:



PQC algorithms (CRYSTALS-Kyber, Dilithium, hybrid schemes) optimized for embedded devices

Quantum-safe secure elements and TPMs

Secure semiconductor personalization through advanced OSAT centers

Root-of-Trust frameworks providing authenticated hardware and trusted execution Quantum-safe communication stacks for IoT, automotive, satellite, and critical systems



Maud Vinet, Co-Founder and CEO of Quobly, said:“At Quobly, our focus is on building scalable quantum processors using industrial-grade semiconductor technology. Exploring complementarities with post-quantum security is a natural step as quantum computing moves toward real-world applications. This collaboration with SEALSQ allows both teams to combine expertise to accelerate US market expansion and strengthen their positions in the defense and security sectors.”

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of SEALSQ, stated:“The convergence of secure semiconductor technologies and quantum computing is essential to protect the digital infrastructures of the future. By bringing together SEALSQ's post-quantum Root-of-Trust technologies and Quobly's scalable quantum platform, we are laying the foundations for sovereign quantum systems that Europe can fully control, trust, and industrialize. This partnership strengthens the foundations for next-generation secure computing systems and accelerates Europe's path toward quantum independence.”

About Quobly

Quobly is a pioneer in quantum microelectronics, developing silicon-based quantum chips using proven semiconductor manufacturing processes. Founded in 2022 in Grenoble, France, the company builds on over 15 years of collaborative research between world-class institutions CEA-Leti and CNRS, combining expertise in quantum physics and microelectronics. Co-founded by Maud Vinet, Ph.D. in quantum physics, author of 300+ papers and 70+ patents, and Tristan Meunier, a leading expert in semiconductor quantum engineering trained under Nobel laureate Serge Haroche, Quobly bridges science and industry to make quantum computing scalable and manufacturable.

The company has a strategic partnership with STMicroelectronics to accelerate the industrialization of its silicon quantum chips. In 2023, Quobly raised €19 million, a record European seed round for a quantum hardware startup, followed in 2025 by €21 million to advance its Q100T program, a key step toward fault-tolerant quantum computing. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Quobly media contacts

...

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.