Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing Of Final Tranche Of Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) -("" or the "") announces that, further to its press releases dated October 7, 2025, and October 31, 2025, it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 2,196,153 flow-through units (each, an "") at a price of $0.065 per FT Unit, and 1,300,000 hard dollar units (each, a "") at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $207,749.95 (the "").

Each FT Unit was comprised of one common share, issued on a flow-through basis (" FT Share ") and one-half of one whole common share purchase warrant, issued on a non-flow-through basis (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from date of issuance. The FT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), which also qualify for the Canadian government's Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit. Each Unit was comprised of one Common Share and one-half of one whole Warrant.

Gross proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

In connection with the first and second tranches, the Company: (i) paid aggregate cash commissions of $16,042.50; and (ii) issued an aggregate of 228,308 finder's warrants (each, a " Finder's Warrant ") to certain finders (the " Finders "). Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable to purchase one additional common share (each, a " Finder's Share ") at a price of $0.10 per Finder's Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

ABOUT ANTEROS METALS INC.

Anteros Metals Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing a pipeline of critical minerals projects across Newfoundland and Labrador and select Canadian jurisdictions. The Company is targeting copper, nickel, zinc, and emerging strategic commodities that support the global energy transition. Immediate plans for their flagship Knob Lake Property include bringing the historical Fe-Mn Mineral Resource Estimate into current status as well as commencing baseline environmental and feasibility studies.