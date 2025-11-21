Azerbaijan Launches Groundbreaking ITU Regional Acceleration Center (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A new Regional Acceleration Center of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has officially opened in Azerbaijan,Trend reports.

The center was established as part of a strategic partnership between the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), operating under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a specialized agency of the United Nations focused on digital technologies.

The opening ceremony was attended by Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Director of the ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, as well as representatives from a wide range of local and international public and private organizations.

As the first ITU Acceleration Center in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region, the center is designed to bring together startups, business entities, government institutions, and educational organizations. Its objectives include enhancing innovative entrepreneurial potential, fostering collaboration within the ecosystem, and accelerating digital transformation at the regional level.

The ITU Acceleration Center is part of a network of 17 innovation hubs designed to develop new, sustainable, and forward-looking approaches to navigate the rapidly evolving digital world safely and reliably. The initiative is part of ITU's "Innovation and Entrepreneurship for Digital Development Alliance," which promotes economic inclusivity and sustainable growth through technological projects. The centers serve as a key platform to enhance cooperation between the public and private sectors and turn innovative potential into tangible results.

By aligning the center's activities with Azerbaijan's national priorities and ITU's global mission, the country aims to strengthen its position as a regional innovation leader. This strategic partnership will provide a significant boost to the development of the regional innovation ecosystem.

Speaking at the opening, IDDA Chairman Farid Osmanov said the center will serve as a hub for startups and innovative projects from Azerbaijan and neighboring countries.

"Startups at the center will be able to participate in acceleration programs designed according to the methodology and standards of the International Telecommunication Union. This will accelerate their access to global markets while fostering a culture of innovation in our country through exposure to advanced global practices," he said.

The Regional Acceleration Center will operate within the administrative building of the Azerbaijan Innovation Center, offering event halls, meeting and presentation rooms, as well as training and co-working spaces.