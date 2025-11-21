Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Looking To Roll Out Visa Exemptions For Different Passport Holders

2025-11-21 08:05:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21.​ The Azerbaijani Parliament will approve agreements with several countries to grant mutual visa exemptions for holders of ordinary, diplomatic, service, service/official, and special passports, Trend reports.

The issue has made its way onto the agenda for the parliament's upcoming plenary session on November 25, ready to take center stage.

During the session, draft laws on the approval of agreements with the following countries will be discussed: Maldives for ordinary passport holders; Angola for diplomatic and service passports; Bahrain for diplomatic passports; Djibouti for diplomatic and service passports; the Dominican Republic for diplomatic and service/official passports; Guinea-Bissau for diplomatic, service, and special passports; and Suriname for diplomatic and service passports.

