Azerbaijan Looking To Roll Out Visa Exemptions For Different Passport Holders
The issue has made its way onto the agenda for the parliament's upcoming plenary session on November 25, ready to take center stage.
During the session, draft laws on the approval of agreements with the following countries will be discussed: Maldives for ordinary passport holders; Angola for diplomatic and service passports; Bahrain for diplomatic passports; Djibouti for diplomatic and service passports; the Dominican Republic for diplomatic and service/official passports; Guinea-Bissau for diplomatic, service, and special passports; and Suriname for diplomatic and service passports.
