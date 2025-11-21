Softaken Announces EML Converter V7.0 With Enhanced Multi-Language Support

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 21, 2025 3:13 am - Softaken has launched the EML converter version 7.0 with multi-language support and upgrade performance to meet the needs of a growing global customer base.

Softaken, a leading provider of email migration and data management solutions has announced the release of EML Converter version 7.0, the latest version of its widely used email conversion tool. The latest version has added support for multiple languages along with improved performance, updated compatibility and a more simplified user experience to better serve users across the globe.

Softaken EML Converter has long stood as a trusted tool for converting EML files into other formats such as PST, MSG, MBOX, EMLX, and more. As the need for cross-platform email migrations and user variety increases version 7.0 of EML Converter focuses on making the software more accessible and useful to worldwide users.

Enhanced Multi-Language Capabilities for Global Users

One of the primary features of version 7.0 is the improved multi-language feature. The new language support allows users in different regions to use the tool more comfortably in their preferred language. This reflects this ability and desire to offer user-centric solutions to individuals or organizations.

“We designed EML Converter v7.0 because we wanted our global audience to have a more approachable experience for the software” a Softaken said. With the update for multi-language support, the user experience while navigating for conversions will now be more efficient than before regardless of language. We are confident this will enhance the user experience significantly for many customers globally."

Improved Performance and Conversion Accuracy

Softaken EML Converter version 7.0 also offers performance improvements, ensuring faster and more accurate data conversions. The upgraded engine produces faster and more consistent results whether a user is working with a few emails or with thousands of EML files. Handling large datasets of EML files is now improved in the software, as are the improvement in maintaining folder structures, and the accuracy of maintaining email metadata such as To, From, Subject, Date, and attachments.

Increased Compatibility with Latest Versions of Outlook and Windows

In addition to multi-language enhancements, EML Converter new version offers complete compatibility with the new versions of Outlook and Office 365. The upgrade is optimized for Windows 11 and earlier versions allowing a flawless experience across environments.

Commitment to Continuous Improvement

Softaken is constantly updating its products to meet the changing requirements of users. The launch of EML Converter v7.0 aligns the company's commitment to refreshing, user-oriented and global access to its software applications.

Availability

Softaken EML Converter v7.0 is available for download from the official Softaken website. Users have the opportunity to download the free demo version prior to purchasing a license for the full version of the software.

