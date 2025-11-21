403
Granitogres Expands Global Footprint As A Leading Indian Manufacturer Of Ceramic And Porcelain Tiles
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kerala, India,: Granitogres, a fast-growing manufacturer of ceramic and porcelain tiles in India, announced a significant expansion of its global distribution network, strengthening its presence in the UAE and over 40 international markets. The company continues to scale production and export capacity to meet growing global demand for high-density, precision-engineered porcelain tiles.
Granitogres has built its reputation on manufacturing discipline rather than marketing claims. The company produces tiles with controlled water absorption, high structural density, and long-term durability suited for both residential and commercial applications. Advanced cutting and calibration technology ensures dimensionally accurate tiles that install cleanly and achieve tight, consistent joints - a standard that many mass-market brands fail to meet.
The brand's product catalog includes contemporary designs, stone-inspired textures, minimalist architectural finishes, and practical solutions for heavy-use environments. Granitogres' manufacturing processes emphasize consistency, quality control, and scalability, allowing the company to meet the requirements of contractors, architects, and distributors in both domestic and international projects.
"Global demand is shifting toward technically reliable porcelain tiles, and we've aligned our production to those standards rather than chasing low-cost volume," said a spokesperson for Granitogres. "Our expansion into new regions reflects the trust our partners place in our manufacturing capability and long-term supply reliability."
With operations rooted in Kerala, Granitogres has grown from a regional producer into an international supplier with a presence in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia-Pacific markets. The company continues to invest in machinery upgrades, quality control automation, and design innovation to strengthen its global positioning.
At a time when architects and developers are seeking durable, low-maintenance surface solutions, Granitogres aims to position India as a strong player in global tile exports. The company plans to open new distribution points and partnerships in additional markets over the coming year.
Company:-Granitogres
User:- sreekumar fegno
Email:[email protected]
