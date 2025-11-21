403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Department Of WR, RD & GR Conducts Orientation Programme On POSH Act To Strengthen Workplace Safety
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 21 November 2025, Delhi: An Orientation and Awareness Programme on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, 2013 was held in the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation [DoWR, RD & GR] under the Chairpersonship of Economic Adviser & Chairman, Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). Ms. Janvi Satpal Babbar, Advocate & External Member of ICC delivered a presentation on the provisions of the POSH Act and the Rules framed thereunder.
This programme aimed to equip employees of DoWR, RD & GR with a deeper understanding of not only the legal provisions of the Act but also its broader purpose - to promote a culture of dignity and equality at the workplace.
The Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, 2013 was enacted in line with the Supreme Court's landmark Vishaka judgment to ensure a safe, secure and dignified workplace for women. The Act provides a comprehensive legal framework to prevent, prohibit and redress incidents of sexual harassment, clearly defining the offence and outlining the responsibilities of employers to ensure compliance.
It mandates the establishment of Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) in organisations with ten or more employees and emphasises not only a structured redressal mechanism but also proactive measures such as awareness, sensitisation and capacity-building. Through these provisions, the Act seeks to foster a gender-sensitive, respectful and equitable work environment for all employees.
This programme aimed to equip employees of DoWR, RD & GR with a deeper understanding of not only the legal provisions of the Act but also its broader purpose - to promote a culture of dignity and equality at the workplace.
The Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, 2013 was enacted in line with the Supreme Court's landmark Vishaka judgment to ensure a safe, secure and dignified workplace for women. The Act provides a comprehensive legal framework to prevent, prohibit and redress incidents of sexual harassment, clearly defining the offence and outlining the responsibilities of employers to ensure compliance.
It mandates the establishment of Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) in organisations with ten or more employees and emphasises not only a structured redressal mechanism but also proactive measures such as awareness, sensitisation and capacity-building. Through these provisions, the Act seeks to foster a gender-sensitive, respectful and equitable work environment for all employees.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment