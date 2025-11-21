Anticancer Drugs Market Set To Expand At 9.14% CAGR, Reaching USD 401.32 Billion By 2034

Quick Facts Table

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for The Growth of The Anticancer Drugs Market?

The main drivers of the anticancer drugs market include the rising global incidence of cancer, advancements in R&D leading to new therapies like targeted therapies

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Anticancer Drugs Market?

Growth of immunotherapy: Immunotherapy, including checkpoint inhibitors like PD-1/PD-L1, is becoming a mainstream treatment option across various solid tumours due to its strong efficacy.

Focus on personalised medicine: Advances in diagnostics and research are enabling oncologists to tailor treatments based on a patient's specific cancer profile, leading to better outcomes and driving demand for personalised drugs.

Market expansion and partnerships: The market is expanding globally, with significant growth expected in both developed and emerging economies. Pharmaceutical companies are also actively engaging

What Is the Growing Challenge in the Anticancer Drugs Market?

Challenges in the anticancer drugs market include high research and development (R&D) costs, long development times, and low success rates. Other major obstacles are the high cost of drugs leading to reimbursement and access issues, the development of drug resistance, and biological complexities like tumour heterogeneity. Regulatory, supply chain, and logistical issues, such as drug shortages, also create significant challenges for the market.

Clinical Trial for Anticancer Drugs

Trial ID Therapy Cancer Type Objective Status NCT05257408 Relacorilant Ovarian Cancer Evaluate efficacy in platinum-resistant cases NDA submitted NCT05257408 Decitabine + Venetoclax Acute Myeloid Leukemia Assess safety and efficacy in newly diagnosed patients ineligible for intensive chemotherapy. NDA accepted NCT05257408 Pembrolizumab Head and Neck Cancer Evaluate as perioperative therapy FDA approved NCT05257408 Encora + Cetuximab Colorectal Cancer Assess efficacy in BRAF-mutated metastatic cases FDA approved NCT05257408 Niraparib Prostate Cancer Evaluate in combination with hormone therapy Phase 3 completed NCT05257408 Zepzelca + Tecentriq Small Cell Lung Cancer Assess as first-line maintenance therapy FDA approved NCT05257408 Sonrotoclax Blood Cancer Evaluate as an alternative to Venclexta Regulatory review ongoing NCT05257408 BGB-43395 Breast Cancer Evaluate as CDK4-specific therapy Early-phase trial NCT05257408 GLSI-100 HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Evaluate patients with the HLA-A*02 genotype Fast track designation NCT05257408 Tabelecleucel EBV+ PTLD Assess efficacy in Phase 3 trial FDA resubmission NCT05257408 Avmapki Fakzynja Co-Pack Ovarian Cancer Evaluate in KRAS-mutated recurrent cases Approved NCT05257408 Imaavynipocalimab-aahu Myasthenia Gravis Assess efficacy Approved NCT05257408 Relacorilant Ovarian Cancer Evaluate in platinum-resistant cases NDA submitted NCT05257408 Decitabine + Venetoclax Acute Myeloid Leukemia Assess safety and efficacy in newly diagnosed patients ineligible for intensive chemotherapy. NDA accepted NCT05257408 Pembrolizumab Head and Neck Cancer Evaluate as perioperative therapy FDA approved NCT05257408 Encora + Cetuximab Colorectal Cancer Assess efficacy in BRAF-mutated metastatic cases FDA approved NCT05257408 Niraparib Prostate Cancer Evaluate in combination with hormone therapy Phase 3 completed NCT05257408 Zepzelca + Tecentriq Small Cell Lung Cancer Assess as first-line maintenance therapy FDA approved NCT05257408 Sonrotoclax Blood Cancer Evaluate as an alternative to Venclexta Regulatory review ongoing NCT05257408 BGB-43395 Breast Cancer Evaluate as CDK4-specific therapy Early-phase trial NCT05257408 GLSI-100 HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Evaluate patients with the HLA-A*02 genotype Fast track designation NCT05257408 Tabelecleucel EBV+ PTLD Assess efficacy in Phase 3 trial FDA resubmission NCT05257408 Avmapki Fakzynja Co-Pack Ovarian Cancer Evaluate in KRAS-mutated recurrent cases Approved NCT05257408 Imaavynipocalimab-aahu Myasthenia Gravis Assess efficacy Approved

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Anticancer Drugs Market In 2024?

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Anticancer Drugs Market In 2024?

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the predicted timeframe. The Asia Pacific (APAC) anticancer drugs market is rapidly expanding, driven by a high cancer prevalence, a large population, and improving healthcare infrastructure. Key factors fueling growth include advancements in targeted and immunotherapy treatments, increased awareness and government initiatives for early diagnosis, and a rise in investments in pharmaceutical research and development in countries like China and Japan.

Segmental Insights

By drug class/modality,

By route of administration,

The intravenous (IV) segment held the largest revenue share of approximately 55% in the market in 2024. Intravenous administration is the dominant route for hospital-based oncology treatments due to its high bioavailability and rapid therapeutic action. It is preferred for potent chemotherapeutics, monoclonal antibodies, and combination regimens. Increasing cancer treatment centres, infusion clinics, and complex biologic therapies continue to support the demand for IV anticancer drug delivery.

The oral segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period. Oral anticancer drugs are increasingly adopted for patient convenience, reduced hospital visits, and improved quality of life. This segment includes targeted therapies, hormone therapies, and certain chemotherapies formulated for long-term outpatient use. The growing development of orally available kinase inhibitors and rising preference for at-home cancer management continue to strengthen this segment.

By cancer type/indication,

The breast cancer segment held a dominant presence in the anticancer drugs market with a share of approximately 22% in 2024. Breast cancer is one of the largest oncology drug segments, driven by high global prevalence and expanding use of targeted therapies such as HER2 inhibitors and CDK4/6 inhibitors. Continuous innovation, including antibody drug conjugates

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The cancer biomarkers market

The global cancer supportive care drugs market

The global cancer diagnostics market

The global cancer stem cells market

The global cancer biologics market

The cancer vaccines market

The worldwide cancer drug manufacturing market

The global cancer biopsy market

The global AI in cancer diagnostics market

The worldwide lung cancer trial market

Recent Developments



On October 2, 2025, the approved the combination of lurbinectedin (Zepzelca) and atezolizumab (Tecentriq) for maintenance treatment in adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) whose disease has not progressed after first-line induction therapy. This combination aims to improve survival outcomes in this patient group.

In October 2025, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo announced that their precision drug, Datroway, improved survival prospects in patients with advanced breast cancer in a late-stage trial. This development paves the way for broader approvals and potential market expansion.

On September 19, 2025, the U.S. FDA approved pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph (Keytruda Qlex) for subcutaneous injection in adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with solid tumour indications previously treated with intravenous pembrolizumab. This approval offers a more convenient administration option for patients. In September 2025, AbbVie launched its ovarian cancer drug, Elahere, in the UK at a list price matching that in the U.S. This strategic move aims to expand the drug's availability and accessibility to patients in the UK.

Anticancer Drugs Market Key Players List



Roche/Genentech - biologics, targeted therapies, mAbs

Novartis - targeted therapies, kinase inhibitors, CAR-T

Pfizer - small-molecule and immunotherapy

Merck & Co. (MSD) - checkpoint inhibitors, vaccines

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) - immunotherapies, CAR-T

AstraZeneca - targeted therapies, antibody-drug conjugates

Johnson & Johnson/Janssen - hematologic and solid tumour therapies

Sanofi - biologics and combination cancer therapies

Amgen - biologics, targeted therapies, biosimilars

Eli Lilly & Co. - small-molecule oncology drugs

Takeda - targeted therapies and haematology

BeiGene - innovative oncology biologics and immunotherapy

Regeneron - monoclonal antibodies

Bluebird Bio - cell & gene therapy

Seagen - antibody-drug conjugates

Moderna - mRNA-based cancer vaccines

Genmab - monoclonal antibody development

Incyte - kinase inhibitors and immuno-oncology

Exelixis - small-molecule oncology Hutchmed / Chi-Med - China-based oncology therapeutics

Value Chain Analysis

R&D

R&D in anti-cancer drugs begins with target identification and compound screening, followed by preclinical testing to evaluate safety and efficacy. Formulation development and optimization prepare promising compounds for clinical trials. Key organizations involved include Roche, Novartis, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Clinical Trials & Approval

Clinical trials start with Phase I to assess safety, Phase II to determine efficacy, and Phase III for large-scale validation. Successful trials lead to regulatory submission and approval. Major organizations include the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the American Cancer Society (ACS), Roche, Novartis, and Pfizer.

Patient Support and Service

Patient support involves awareness programs, counseling, and financial assistance, followed by adherence monitoring and post-treatment care to improve outcomes. Key organizations providing these services include CancerCare, American Cancer Society, local hospital networks, and oncology clinics.

Top Vendors in Anticancer Drugs Market & Their Offerings:

Roche

Key Offerings:



Herceptin – Targets HER2-positive breast cancer.

Avastin – Inhibits angiogenesis in various cancers.

Tecentriq – PD-L1 inhibitor for multiple cancer types. Recent Developments: In 2025, Roche's anti-cancer drug Atezolizumab received CDSCO panel approval for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in India.

Novartis

Key Offerings:



Kymriah – CAR-T cell therapy for certain leukemias.

Kisqali – CDK4/6 inhibitor for HR-positive breast cancer. Recent Developments: In 2025, Novartis announced the launch of Kisqali Plus, an enhanced formulation of Kisqali, showing improved efficacy and reduced side effects in early-stage breast cancer patients.



Pfizer

Key Offerings:



Ibrance – CDK4/6 inhibitor for HR-positive breast cancer.

Xalkori – ALK inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Recent Developments: In 2025, Pfizer received FDA approval for Xalkori XR, an extended-release formulation offering improved patient compliance in NSCLC treatment.



Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS)

Key Offerings:



Opdivo – PD-1 inhibitor for various cancers.

Yervoy – CTLA-4 inhibitor, often used in combination with Opdivo. Recent Developments: In 2025, BMS entered into an $11 billion partnership with BioNTech to co-develop BNT327, a bispecific antibody targeting two cancer cell receptors simultaneously, currently undergoing over 20 clinical trials.



Merck & Co.

Key Offerings:



Keytruda – PD-1 inhibitor for various cancers.

Lynparza – PARP inhibitor for ovarian and breast cancers. Recent Developments: In 2025, Merck received FDA approval for Keytruda Qlex, a subcutaneous formulation of Keytruda, offering patients a more convenient administration option.



AstraZeneca

Key Offerings:



Tagrisso – EGFR inhibitor for NSCLC.

Lynparza – PARP inhibitor for ovarian and breast cancers. Recent Developments: In 2025, AstraZeneca's antibody-drug conjugate Datroway showed significant improvement in overall survival in a late-stage breast cancer trial, leading to expectations of broader regulatory approvals.



BeOne Medicines (formerly BeiGene)

Key Offerings:



Brukinsa – BTK inhibitor for hematologic cancers.

Sonrotoclax – BCL-2 inhibitor under development. Recent Developments: In 2025, BeOne's Brukinsa outperformed competitors with $950 million in sales in Q2, and its BCL-2 inhibitor, sonrotoclax, is under regulatory review in China, with potential U.S. approval by 2027.



Segments Covered in The Report

By Drug Class / Modality



Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Monoclonal Antibodies / Biologics

Immunotherapy (Checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T, TCR therapies)

Hormone Therapy Others (Oncolytic viruses, combination therapies, adjuncts)

By Route of Administration



Intravenous (IV)

Oral

Subcutaneous Topical / Localised

By Cancer Type / Indication



Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Hematological Cancers (Leukemia, Lymphoma, Myeloma)

Prostate Cancer

Melanoma & Skin Cancers Other Cancers (Ovarian, Gastric, Liver, etc.)



By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

About Us

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Our Trusted Data Partners