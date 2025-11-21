Ras Al Khaimah Marks One Year Of Achievements Since Landmark Agreement With China's Guangdong Province

Foundational Ras Al Khaimah-Guangdong agreement has already resulted in numerous successes across multiple sectors, such as transport and education

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Ras Al Khaimah is marking one year of partnership and progress since signing its landmark agreement with China's most populous province, Guangdong. Signed in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and His Excellency Wang Weizhong, Governor of Guangdong, on November 21, 2024, the agreement was designed to promote exchange and cooperation across a number of sectors and has achieved numerous successes, with further agreements reached across education, transport, arts and culture, archaeological partnerships and more.

Multiple Ras Al Khaimah institutions and entities have now developed partnerships with counterparts in Guangdong, which has a population of over 127 million people and the largest economy of any province in China. These include RAK Transport Authority; the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research; RAK Medical and Health Sciences University; and Ras Al Khaimah Department of Antiquities and Museums.

The agreement has also led to 18 government delegation visits in both directions in the past year, further strengthening relations established during the two visits HH Sheikh Saud made to Guangdong in 2024.

Three agreements struck between RAK Transport Authority and partners from Guangdong are set to reshape transportation in the Emirate. The first, with WeRide, marked the start of the first pilot phase for autonomous driving in Ras Al Khaimah, with HH Sheikh Saud taking a ride on 'Robobus' around Al Marjan Island. The second, with XPENG AEROHT, a subsidiary of one of China's leading EV makers, will see flying cars take to the air in Ras Al Khaimah for both tourism and emergency rescue situations. The third agreement, signed with Foshan Institute of Environment and Energy Technology, focuses on enhancing cooperation on hydrogen-powered urban transport, which could lead to zero-emission public transport in Ras Al Khaimah, supporting the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

In education, RAK Medical and Health Sciences University (RAKMHSU), in partnership with the Al Qasimi Foundation, has strengthened its international engagement through new agreements supporting student and faculty exchanges with leading institutions in Guangdong, including Sun Yat-sen University (SYSU), Guangzhou Medical University (GMU) and Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine (GZUCM). These partnerships aim to enhance academic mobility, expand joint research opportunities and facilitate Chinese language learning opportunities, as well as embrace the teaching of Chinese medical practices in Ras Al Khaimah.

Additionally, the agreements with GMU and GZUCM involve Ras Al Khaimah's Department of Antiquities and Museums, advancing cooperation in material analysis, food bioarchaeology, medical anthropology and the co-organization of exhibitions and scientific events.

In arts and culture, the Al Qasimi Foundation has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts (GAFA). The agreement establishes collaboration on joint art exhibitions, the exchange of academic and research materials and the launch of an exchange program. As part of the 14th edition of Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival at Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village, the Foundation will host two artists from GAFA as part of its special collaborations' exhibition.

Meanwhile, on the cultural heritage front, the Department of Antiquities and Museums has signed an agreement with Guangdong Museum of the People's Republic of China to conduct joint research projects, seminars, workshops and training, as well as the exchange of academic materials, experts, technical equipment and cooperation in the field of laboratory studies. Another agreement made by the Department is with the Guangdong Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, which seeks collaboration on ceramic studies and conservation, underwater archaeology, research on the Silk Road trade routes, joint exhibitions and public programs, among other areas.

Other sectors where progress has been made include manufacturing, where RAK Ports has recently partnered with Jianhua Holdings Group, a Chinese conglomerate with a workforce exceeding 30,000 and annual revenues that top $10 billion, to build the region's first Prestressed High Strength Concrete (PHC) Piles Factory at RAK Maritime City Free Zone, which will create up to 500 new jobs in Ras Al Khaimah.

Agreements are also set to be signed between Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and Dongguan People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, as well as Ras Al Khaimah's Innovation City, a leading free zone dedicated to digital and virtual asset companies, and World Dongguan Entrepreneurs Federation.

Further discussions across diverse areas of mutual interest continue to build on Ras Al Khaimah's partnership with Guangdong Province, in line with the Emirate's vision to engage the world through openness, cooperation and shared prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Saud:

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi is a Member of the Supreme Council of the UAE and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK). Born in Dubai in 1956, he was educated in Ras Al Khaimah before attending the American University of Beirut. He later moved to the University of Michigan, graduating with an Economics Degree.

He returned home in 1978 and was appointed Chief of the Ruler's Court before becoming Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Municipal Council in 1986. In this period, HH Sheikh Saud founded RAK Ceramics and restructured Julphar Pharmaceuticals and Stevin Rock to ensure both became the industry leaders they are today.

HH Sheikh Saud was named Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah on 14 June 2003. In this role he oversaw the introduction of free zones, efficient business licensing procedures and offshore corporate registration.

On 27 October 2010, after the passing of his father H.H. Sheikh Saqr (May he rest in Peace), HH Sheikh Saud became the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. As Ruler, he has continued to expand and diversify Ras Al Khaimah's economic base and improve the quality of its social services, while working hard to make high-quality education and healthcare services available to all the Emirate's population.

HH Sheikh Saud received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Bolton, UK, in 2010; an Honorary Fellowship of the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research in India, in 2013; and an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Economics from Incheon National University, South Korea, in 2018, a year in which he was also named Visionary Leader of the Year by Arabian Business.

