Greentastic Pty Ltd Announces Affordable Solar Panel & Battery Installation Under Government Rebates Across Melbourne and Suburbs
Melbourne, Victoria - Greentastic Pty Ltd, a leading provider of energy-efficient home solutions, is proud to announce expanded services for solar panel and battery installation across Melbourne and surrounding suburbs-now available with major government rebates and limited-time discounts.
With energy bills rising across Victoria, Greentastic aims to make clean, renewable energy more accessible for homeowners through Solar Victoria rebates, interest-free loans, and federal incentives for battery systems. These programs significantly reduce upfront costs, empowering families to transition to sustainable energy while enjoying long-term savings.
“Victorians now have a unique opportunity to future-proof their homes,” said a spokesperson for Greentastic Pty Ltd.“With government rebates and our limited-time promotional discounts, homeowners can install high-quality solar panels and battery systems at the most affordable rates we've ever offered.”
Government Rebates & Incentives Available:
Solar Panel Rebate (Solar Victoria)
Solar Interest-Free Loan (Optional)
Federal Battery Rebate (Household Energy Upgrades Fund – no fixed income cap)
Additional limited-time Greentastic discounts on installation packages
These incentives allow residents of Melbourne and suburbs such as Werribee, Tarneit, Craigieburn, Point Cook, Noble Park, Sunshine, and more to switch to renewable energy with significantly reduced investment.
Why Choose Greentastic Pty Ltd?
Accredited installers with years of industry expertise
High-efficiency solar panels and advanced lithium battery systems
End-to-end service including home assessment, system design, installation & paperwork
Specialists in navigating government rebate applications
Commitment to sustainable, long-term energy solutions
Limited-Time Discounts
For a short period, Greentastic is offering exclusive discounts on select solar + battery installation bundles. Homeowners are encouraged to act quickly, as rebate quotas and promotional offers are both time-sensitive.
About Greentastic Pty Ltd
Greentastic is a Melbourne-based energy solutions provider specialising in solar panel installation, battery storage systems, air conditioning, heat pumps, and government-rebate-backed home upgrades. With a strong focus on sustainability and customer satisfaction, Greentastic helps Victorian households reduce energy bills while contributing to a cleaner future.
Media Contact
Greentastic Pty Ltd
Website:
Email:...
Phone: 1300 001 392
Legal Disclaimer:
