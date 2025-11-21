Serbia Introduces Mobile Apps For Transporters (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A workshop intended for representatives of the public sector and companies with developed logistics systems was held in Serbia, ahead of the upcoming launch of the electronic dispatch note system in the production environment, Trend reports citing the country's Finance Ministry.

The workshop, led by Assistant Minister in the Sector for Digitalization in Finance Sonja Talijan, Head of the SEF Management Group Vladimir Pejčić, and representatives of the company developing the electronic dispatch system with the Ministry of Finance, Marija Maljković and Bojan Lepojević, presented plans for the system's introduction and explained regulatory amendments that are already in parliamentary procedure.

The central part of the workshop focused on demonstrating how the system operates in various business scenarios, with a detailed presentation of the design and functionality of the mobile applications MATP and MAP, intended for transporters and future obligors under the Law on Electronic Dispatch Notes.

Assistant Minister Sonja Talijan announced that the Ministry of Finance will organize weekly workshops on electronic dispatch notes in the coming period, each dedicated to different target groups. The next workshop is scheduled for Thursday, 27 November 2025.

It was also noted that, in accordance with the provisions of the Law on Electronic Dispatch Notes, obligations will come into force on 1 January for public sector entities, private companies dispatching goods to the public sector, and all businesses involved in dispatching excise products.