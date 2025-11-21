Serbia Introduces Mobile Apps For Transporters (PHOTO)
The workshop, led by Assistant Minister in the Sector for Digitalization in Finance Sonja Talijan, Head of the SEF Management Group Vladimir Pejčić, and representatives of the company developing the electronic dispatch system with the Ministry of Finance, Marija Maljković and Bojan Lepojević, presented plans for the system's introduction and explained regulatory amendments that are already in parliamentary procedure.
The central part of the workshop focused on demonstrating how the system operates in various business scenarios, with a detailed presentation of the design and functionality of the mobile applications MATP and MAP, intended for transporters and future obligors under the Law on Electronic Dispatch Notes.
Assistant Minister Sonja Talijan announced that the Ministry of Finance will organize weekly workshops on electronic dispatch notes in the coming period, each dedicated to different target groups. The next workshop is scheduled for Thursday, 27 November 2025.
It was also noted that, in accordance with the provisions of the Law on Electronic Dispatch Notes, obligations will come into force on 1 January for public sector entities, private companies dispatching goods to the public sector, and all businesses involved in dispatching excise products.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment