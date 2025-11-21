Explosions Heard In Crimea At Night, Social Media Reports Attack On Saky TPP

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported this.

“An explosion was heard in Feodosia at 1:53 a.m., and there was just a loud noise in the Saky district, according to subscribers,” the message says.

Additionally, according to residents, a powerful flash was observed in the area of the Saky Airfield in Novofedorivka.

The Ukrainian Telegram channel Supernova wrote about the attack on the Saky Thermal Power Plant.

“Saky... Crimea... attack on the thermal power plant... air defense systems have been activated,” the message says.

As reported, the Saky Thermal Power Plant has been hit at least twice since mid-October. On October 13, equipment near one of the pipes was damaged. There was no electricity in Saky and the surrounding villages, and the water supply was disrupted due to malfunctioning pumps. In November, the roof of the machine room, where the gas turbines are located, was damaged.

The day before, Ukrinform reported that 10 explosions were heard in the Saky district of the temporarily occupied Crimea. The Hvardiiske Airfield or the oil depot in the village are also likely to be under attack.

Illustrative photo: social media