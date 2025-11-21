403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Echoes Support For Palestinian Cause
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for Europe Affairs Ambassador Sadiq Marafi reiterated his country's unwavering support for the Palestinian issue.
Addressing a high-level event of the first meeting of the Palestine Donor Group (PDG) in Brussels on Thursday, he restated Kuwait's commitment to carrying on its efforts to ensure the Palestinian people's legitimate rights, mainly an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the June 4, 1967 border, as per international references and legitimacy resolutions.
He also underlined Kuwait's backing to the initiatives of sisterly and friendly countries, particularly the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, led by Saudi Arabia and France, along with the efforts of the US, Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye to carry out the Gaza conflict resolution plan, which was adopted by the UN Security Council (UNSC) in its resolution 2803.
The Kuwaiti official commended the EU for hosting this significant meeting and hailed the joint international efforts and responsibility for supporting Gaza financial stability and recovery.
He, further, called on the international community to play a role to wipe out the root cause of the catastrophic situation in all occupied Palestinian territories, aggravated by Israeli occupation's continued crimes against the Palestinian people in breach of international, international humanitarian law and international charters and human values.
The European Commission convened the first meeting of the Palestine Donor Group (PDG) in Brussels, co-chaired by Commissioner for the EU's Mediterranean Dubravka Suica and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, on Thursday, with ministers and senior officials of 60 countries and regional and international organizations.
Assistant Foreign Minister for Europe Affairs Ambassador Sadiq Marafi led the Kuwaiti delegation partaking in the gathering. (end)
mt
Addressing a high-level event of the first meeting of the Palestine Donor Group (PDG) in Brussels on Thursday, he restated Kuwait's commitment to carrying on its efforts to ensure the Palestinian people's legitimate rights, mainly an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the June 4, 1967 border, as per international references and legitimacy resolutions.
He also underlined Kuwait's backing to the initiatives of sisterly and friendly countries, particularly the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, led by Saudi Arabia and France, along with the efforts of the US, Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye to carry out the Gaza conflict resolution plan, which was adopted by the UN Security Council (UNSC) in its resolution 2803.
The Kuwaiti official commended the EU for hosting this significant meeting and hailed the joint international efforts and responsibility for supporting Gaza financial stability and recovery.
He, further, called on the international community to play a role to wipe out the root cause of the catastrophic situation in all occupied Palestinian territories, aggravated by Israeli occupation's continued crimes against the Palestinian people in breach of international, international humanitarian law and international charters and human values.
The European Commission convened the first meeting of the Palestine Donor Group (PDG) in Brussels, co-chaired by Commissioner for the EU's Mediterranean Dubravka Suica and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, on Thursday, with ministers and senior officials of 60 countries and regional and international organizations.
Assistant Foreign Minister for Europe Affairs Ambassador Sadiq Marafi led the Kuwaiti delegation partaking in the gathering. (end)
mt
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment