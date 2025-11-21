Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. To Participate In Noble Capital Markets 21St Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference
Dino Colonna, President of the Company, will host one-on-one meetings with investors, followed by a presentation at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.
A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website chicagoatlantic ), and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website ( ) and on Channelchek ( ), the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website, the Noble Capital Markets website, and on Channelchek for 90 days following the event.
To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your NobleCon representative or Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc.'s investor relations team at....
About Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc.The Company is a specialty finance company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The Company's investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies. The Company is managed by Chicago Atlantic BDC Advisers, LLC, an investment manager focused on the cannabis industry and other niche or underfollowed sectors. For more information, please visit
Contact:
Tripp Sullivan
Lisa Kampf
SCR Partners, LLC
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment