They Should Worry About Themselves: BJP Responds To RJD's Nepotism Charge Against NDA

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Responding to the RJD's allegation that nepotism has increased after the NDA came to power in Bihar, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Friday said that the RJD should worry about its own position, as it could lose the status of Leader of the Opposition at any time.

Speaking to IANS, Shahnawaz Hussain said,“Our government has been formed, and the RJD has nothing left to say. Under Nitish Kumar's leadership, a stable government has been established. Bihar now has one of the most experienced Chief Ministers and ministers. Many new and young faces have emerged. There is a wave of happiness across Bihar, and with the blessings of the Prime Minister, the state is set to move towards development.”

Commenting on the RJD's claim that 10 NDA ministers belong to political families, Hussain said,“The RJD failed to perform well, and that is why they are claiming that 10 leaders belong to the same family. If a leader's son joins politics, it is wrong to call it nepotism. BJP leaders are talented and capable. The RJD still holds the position of Leader of the Opposition, but I had predicted they would not win. They managed only 25 seats while the NDA secured over 200. Now, some leaders from the RJD may leave the party, and they could lose the LoP status in the future. They should worry about themselves.”

On Thursday evening, the RJD released a list of 10 ministers in the Nitish Cabinet whom they claimed came from political families. These include Santosh Sumit Manjhi, Samrat Chaudhary, Deepak Prakash, Shreyasi Singh, Rama Nishad, Vijay Chaudhary, Ashok Chaudhary, Nitin Nabin, Sunil Kumar, and Leshi Singh.

On Thursday, Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the 10th time, marking a historic milestone in state politics. Along with him, 26 ministers were sworn into the newly-formed NDA government.

The Cabinet comprises 14 ministers from the BJP, 8 from the JD(U), 2 from the LJP(RV), 1 from the RLM, and 1 from HAM. Among them, Samrat Choudhary has emerged as the second most influential leader after Nitish Kumar.