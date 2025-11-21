Du Awarded Dubai Chamber ESG Label For Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Award reaffirms the telco's leadership in responsible and sustainable business practices

Dubai, UAE,November 2024: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, has been awarded the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Label by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce for the second consecutive year. The recognition underscores du's ongoing commitment to advancing sustainability across its operations while contributing to the UAE's long-term environmental and socio-economic goals.

The ESG Label, issued by Dubai Chamber's Centre for Responsible Business, serves as a benchmark for organizations demonstrating strong maturity in ESG practices and a clear dedication to ethical governance, environmental responsibility, and community engagement.Adel AlRais, Head of Corporate Communication & Protocol at du, said:“Being recognized for the second year in a row reflects our steadfast commitment to embedding sustainability at the heart of our business. From accelerating progress toward our Net Zero roadmap to expanding initiatives that uplift communities and enhance responsible operations, we continue to take decisive steps that align with the UAE's sustainability ambitions. This recognition reinforces our role as a responsible national champion driving meaningful impact for our customers, partners, and the wider society.”

du continues to advance its comprehensive ESG strategy through measurable initiatives that strengthen its environmental stewardship and operational efficiency. This includes ongoing progress toward achieving Net Zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and Scope 3 emissions by 2050, widespread deployment of solar-powered telecom sites, and adoption of AI-enabled energy optimization across its network. These efforts are further reinforced by sustainable procurement practices and enhanced circular-economy initiatives.

On the local community front, du continues to champion digital inclusion, community empowerment, and employee well-being through programs focused on upskilling Emirati talent, improving cyber safety awareness, and supporting national initiatives and charitable causes. Robust governance frameworks, responsible data management, and transparent reporting continue to serve as essential pillars of du's sustainability approach.

This year's award reflects du's sustained momentum in advancing responsible business practices and its leadership in shaping a more sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready digital economy for the UAE.