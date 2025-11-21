FCX SHAREHOLDERS: A Securities Class Action Against Freeport-Mcmoran Inc. Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Investors -- Contact BFA Law By January 12 If You Suffered Losses

Investors have until January 12, 2026, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Freeport securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona and is captioned Reed v. Freeport-McMoRan Inc., et al., No. 2:25-cv-04243.

Why is Freeport Being Sued For Securities Fraud?

Freeport is a mining company with its Indonesian affiliate operating as PT Freeport Indonesia (“PTFI”). PTFI operates the Grasberg Copper and Gold Mine (“Grasberg”), in which the Indonesian government holds a commercial interest. During the relevant period, Freeport touted its safety procedures, including its use of data and technology as well as behavioral science principles to prevent fatal incidents. It indicated it provides the training, tools, and resources needed to identify risks and consistently apply effective controls.

As alleged, in truth, Freeport overstated its commitment to safety, given that it conducted unsafe mining practices at the Grasberg mine which were reasonably likely to result in worker fatalities.

Why did Freeport's Stock Drop?

On September 9, 2025, Freeport issued a press release on its PTFI operations. It announced that mining operations in Grasberg had been suspended to evacuate seven team members that were trapped due to a landslide at one of its underground mines. This news caused the price of Freeport stock to drop $2.77 per share, or more than 5.9%, from a closing price of $46.66 per share on September 8, 2025, to $43.89 per share on September 9, 2025.

On September 24, 2025, Freeport issued an update on the incident noting that two of the seven individuals had been fatally injured and that the remaining five team members remained missing. In the same release, Freeport noted that due to the suspension in operations, sales were expected to be 4% lower for copper and approximately 6% lower for gold than July 2025 estimates. This news caused the price of Freeport stock to drop $7.69 per share, or almost 17%, from a closing price of $45.36 per share on September 23, 2025, to $37.67 per share on September 24, 2025.

Then, on September 25, 2025, Bloomberg reported that the incident and halt in production was straining the relationship between Freeport and Indonesia, that“the Jakarta government [had already been] looking to take greater control,” and that government officials may increase its demand for an increased share. This news caused the price of Freeport stock to drop $2.33 per share, or more than 6%, from a closing price of $37.67 per share on September 24, 2025, to $35.34 per share on September 25, 2025.

Finally, on September 28, 2025, an Indonesian news organization reported that the incident was preventable, not just a natural disaster. The article quotes an Indonesian professor stating that“the landslide, often termed a mud rush, is a known flow of mud and rocks from the mine cavity, a risk long associated with certain mining methods.” The professor stated,“[i]n other words, this danger is not new and should have been anticipated from the beginning[.]”

Click here for more information: .

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Freeport you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Ross Shikowitz

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360 and“SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit .

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.