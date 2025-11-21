White House Denies Trump's Call To Execute Democratic Lawmakers After Explosive Sedition Remarks

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The White House pushed back after US President Donald Trump accused six Democratic lawmakers of 'seditious behaviour punishable by death' over their PSA urging troops to refuse illegal orders. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denied Trump wanted executions, as the remarks triggered intense political outrage and national security concerns across Washington.

